In less than a month, we will be done with 2020. While nothing will change because the coronavirus nightmare will continue to haunt us, netizens still have hopes. People are praying for 2020 to end soon, as if we'll suddenly have flying cars and COVID-19 pandemic will end. BUT the truth is only the dates on the calendar will be altered, the predicament will still remain the same. Social media platforms are flooded with funny memes and jokes about New Years because this will be one of the oddest we've had in the past decades. Remember the time we were making fun about watching Star Plus Award Shows on NYE? Now, who's laughing? Not me! Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!

We are waiting for the coronavirus vaccine and it doesn't look like on January 1, 2021, miraculously we will be free of it, new year celebration is mostly cancelled. Also, while some people are constantly talking about how they want to dive into the new year with "jo hoga ab naye saal me dekha jaega" energy, some are still processing March, 2020, and to be honest, we really relate with the latter. What happened after January, February and March 2020? How did we manage to drag our anxiety-ridden, uncertain self to straight-up December? Well, these funny memes and jokes describe out feeling the best! Check out:

BUT FR, next year is 2021. We really never thought 2020 would end. Well, let's just hope whoever started the game of Jumanji in the year 2020 finally returns home safely and we move on to better, closer to certain tomorrow. It is important to remember that, with the year 2020, you must not bid goodbye to all the good habits like washing hands, sanitisation and wearing masks. It is always better to be safe than sorry!

