On Gudi Padwa 2020, Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri, Netizens Share Meaningful Wishes and Messages in the Wake of Coronavirus Lockdown

It is an auspicious time for the people in India, as the nation marks the beginning of the New Year today, March 25, according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. People in Maharashtra celebrate the occasion as Gudi Padwa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana mark the day as Ugadi. Again, Chaitra Navratri 2020 begins from today. However, the celebrations this year will not be grand as otherwise, it is, for the nation is under lockdown for the next 21 days. The Indian government announced the move in a bid to contain the deadly coronavirus that is responsible for killing over 18,000 people globally. Now since everyone is at home, people have taken to Twitter to share their warm greetings on Gudi Padwa 2020, Ugadi 2020 and Chaitra Navratri.

Gudi Padwa is a springtime festival that marks the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Ugadi, also spelt as Yugadi is the New Year’s Day for people in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chaitra Navratri 2020, also known as Vasanta Navratri, marks the arrival of the spring season. The festival is significantly about celebration Shakti or the Supreme Goddess, Maa Durga. The festival is otherwise merriment. But it is good to see people across the nation being positive, wishing everyone on the Hindu Nav Varsh, while also urging to stay at home. There is strength, hope and positivity across Twitter as netizens mark Gudi Padwa 2020, Ugadi 2020 and Chaitra Navratri virtually. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine Day Navaratri Festival.

Wishing Everyone #HappyUgadi 💐 May This year brings you lots of Happiness into your life. Stay Home And Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/xGia6q4nhV — CHANDU (@TarakChandh) March 25, 2020

May this New Year bring for all of us, a new day, a new hope! Happy New Year! #GudiPadwa pic.twitter.com/6glNyMCfoF — Namrata Shah (@namratawrites) March 25, 2020

It is a tough time for people across the globe. India being a land of festivals is under lockdown during the most auspicious time of the year. But it is inspiring to see netizens respecting and supporting the government’s decision in a bid to contain the deadly COVID-19 spread, sooner. Like many things else, this period shall pass too.