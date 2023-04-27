Mumbai, April 27: An OnlyFans model was expelled from the grocery store for wearing a skimpy tight shorts, while she thinks she was the victim of ‘hot phobia’. Kerolay Chaves was confidently moving through the Brazilian supermarket while donning a virtually see-through white tank top without a bra and extremely high-cut denim shorts that almost looked like bikini bottoms.

The 21-year-old shopper claims that she was minding her own business when she saw other customers giving her unpleasant glances and violent insults, and was later kicked out of the supermarket by the staff. Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez Alleges She Was Kicked Out Of Airbnb By Male Host Who Suffers From 'Hot Girl Phobia'.

“Just came from the supermarket and was bullied for wearing ‘too short clothes’. Some people looked with prejudice, others cursed me and, finally, I was kicked out of the site”, she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

“Do you believe it? I think it’s absurd that we women are still treated this way just because we dress how we want. Truth is, we go through it because we’re too hot, that’s all”, she further added.

The majority of the comments, however, appeared to concur with the critical shoppers at the store, so she obviously didn't get the replies she had hoped for.

“No need to go to a supermarket dressed like that”, a person wrote in the comment section, while another said, “You are embarrassing the decent people who are often there with children.”

Another supported the store's decision to eject from their property.“I guess the same way a shirtless man would get kicked out of the spot happened to you,” he said.

In a recent interview, Chaves stated, "I felt offended by the gratuitous hate I received both in the market and in my Instagram post." OnlyFans Model, Isabelle Eleanore Almost Kicked out of Jetstar Airways Flight for Wearing Low-Cut Crop Top; Given a Hi-Vis Vest to Cover Up.

"I believe that all of these slurs are more related to the ‘hot woman fear’ that I experience on a daily basis”, she added.

