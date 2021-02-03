More and more cases of women being asked to deboard the flight because of their attire are coming up. The most recent one includes of a XXX website, OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer who revealed on social media that she was "shamed and humiliated" for wearing a small crop top onboard a Jetstar Airways Flight. The flight attendant told her to cover up while she was a passenger. Isabelle Eleanore was wearing blue jeans and a low-cut black crop top on the Jetstar plane to Melbourne. However, she was reportedly told to cover up as she was given a hi-vis vest to wear. The model shared her fury on Twitter as she shared a video with her 6,243 followers.

She exclaimed: “I almost got kicked off the plane for what I was wearing!! This is ridiculous... I was humiliated, degraded and discriminated against. @JetstarAirways you have some answering to do!!” In the video, which was shared by her husband, personal trainer Jeremy Szwarcbord, Isabelle said the flight attendant looked at her and asked: “Do you have a jumper?” The model said she didn't and said she expected that the flight attendant was worried she'd be cold. However, she claims she actually told her: “You can’t fly wearing a bikini.” Isabelle says she replied that it wasn’t a bikini but was a top, but that the flight attendant just handed her a hi-vis vest.

She added: “And then I have to walk all the way to aisle 26 in a hi-vis vest. And she was like, ‘Oh I’m really surprised no one said this to you in the terminal.’ It’s public humiliation, degradation... I swear if I had small t*ts it wouldn’t be an issue.”

This is What OnlyFans Model, Isabelle Eleanore Was Wearing on Jetstar Airways Flight (View Pic):

