Brazilian bombshell and Miss Bumbum 2015, Suzy Cortez claimed that she was cast out from an Airbnb rental by a male host who suffers from 'hot girl phobia'. According to reports, the model spent over Rs 75,000 on the rental unit on the site in January so she could visit family in Sao Paulo. Suzy said that her belongings were thrown out by the male host even though she stayed at the property for less than 48 hours. OnlyFans Model, Isabelle Eleanore Almost Kicked out of Jetstar Airways Flight for Wearing Low-Cut Crop Top; Given a Hi-Vis Vest to Cover Up.

Playboy model claims she was kicked out of Airbnb for being too hot https://t.co/HY0KDEwMkl pic.twitter.com/3Yd9DSYLRX — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2022

