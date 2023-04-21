Mumbai, April 21: After raising awareness on social media, a 30-year-old influencer named Patricia Rite passed away from skin cancer. Patricia recently discussed her struggle on TikTok and Instagram, where she has 241,100 and 102,000 followers, respectively. The latter had also appeared on the Spanish reality TV programme ‘Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa’.

Patricia, born in Spain’s Huelva, used to share content on clothing, cosmetics, and lifestyle businesses. However, she also used her platforms to raise awareness and document her final months after being diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago. She noted at the time that her diagnosis came after a peculiar mole appeared. Jehane Thomas Dies: TikTok Star Passes Away 'Suddenly' at 30 After Complaining About Migraines, Her Untimely Death Shocks Friends.

The latter passed away on April 16, post which her family announced her demise via her social media accounts. “Patricia left us. Her mother and her relatives ask for respect in these hard times. Thank you to all the people, who in one way or another, gave her support and love during this time, directly or indirectly”, read the statement issued by Rite’s family.

Patricia Rite Passes Away at 30

Earlier, Patricia made her last social media post on April 5 in which she wrote, “Busy week, I was going to be treated on Tuesday but was finally admitted to hospital and treated on Friday. Since then, bad vomiting with an achy body until yesterday. I couldn't move from the bathroom and I felt terrible.”

“Today, I feel a little stronger. Since yesterday, I haven't vomited and I've started eating, which I hadn't done since Friday, and I'm starting to improve. Let's go little by little”, she added.

Patricia’s followers flooded the comment section of her Instagram account after learning of her demise. A user wrote, “A huge hug to the whole family, I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart”, while another said, “I cannot believe it. Life is super unfair, Patri.” Anastasia Tropitsel, Russian Social Media Influencer With Over Million Followers Dies in Bike Accident in Bali.

“Fly high, ever since I met you, you inspired me. My heart just skipped a beat. RIP precious, and a huge hug to her mother, family and friends”, one of her followers added.

