Mumbai, March 21: Jehane Thomas, a 30-year-old TikTok star, passed away just days after she posted an emotional message on social media lamenting her frequent headaches. Thomas, also a mother of two, has more than 71,900 followers on the well-known video-sharing app. Alyx Reast, Thomas' friend, announced the news of her demise on a GoFundMe page that went live on Friday.

Despite some of the health issues her friend was dealing with, Reast said in the description of the GoFundMe website that her friend's passing was unexpected. The GoFundMe page exceeded its £10,000 target as of March 20 with more than 600 donations, raising £11,055 ($13,500). Elena Huelva Dies at 20: Spanish Influencer Passes Away After Her Battle With Cancer.

“Jehane Thomas was a 30-year-old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023. Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken”, the description read.

A few weeks ago, Thomas revealed on Instagram that she had been given the diagnosis of optic neuritis, a condition that results in thickening of the optic nerve in the eye. Leena Nagwanshi, 23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer, Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh.

Jehane Thomas frequently shared about her challenges with her physical health and life as a parent on her TikTok page. She often used to share pictures and videos of her sons – Isaac and Elijah, one and three years old respectively. Thomas also owned and operated a business called Print and Pack that produces customized stationery and mugs for special occasions.

