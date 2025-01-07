Many people love road trips, especially to Goa, as a popular vacation choice. Similarly, an Instagram influencer couple, Meghana and Pankaj, is going viral for their road trip to Goa, but not for the reasons you may think. They converted the back seat of their Tata Safari into a makeshift bed for their journey from Bangalore to Goa. While it may seem convenient and fun, driving with a mattress in the back seat can be dangerous. The video, ever since it was uploaded online, has raised safety concerns. This setup can block the driver’s visibility; a sudden brake could move the mattress and result in injuries if the people are not properly buckled in and more. Here’s all you need to know about the controversy. Reckless Driving Caught on Camera in Delhi: Man Removes Car’s Number Plate, Performs Dangerous Stunts Along Najafgarh Road; FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

After the video was uploaded online, the couple faced backlash and criticism for their actions. In the video, Meghana and Pankaj are seen taking turns driving the car while also enjoying the makeshift bed along with their pet dog and elderly parents. This raised concerns about having multiple people in the makeshift bed while the car is in motion. Watch their viral video below.

Influencer Couple Convert Car’s Back Seat Into Makeshift Bed

However, after facing criticism, the couple defended themselves in a post, explaining that they have been doing road trips for years and always take precautions. They mentioned that seat belts are available in the back seat, and they use them on highways. They also added that most of their videos are not filmed on main highways and that the setup is mainly for their pet dog, as it can be difficult for animals to sit for long periods.

Meghana and Pankaj Defend Their Actions

Meghana and Pankaj Defend Their Actions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Contrary to their defensive statement, the video shows a different picture. In several instances, none of the people in the car are seen wearing seat belts. At any given time, there are at least 2 people seated with the dog in this dangerous setup. In one instance, Meghana is even seen putting her head outside the moving car, which is a dangerous action by itself and could lead to a disaster.

Family’s Contradictory Actions

Family's Contradictory Actions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Netizens called out the couple for their contradictory actions and statements and for not following safety protocols. Many pointed out that their makeshift bed and actions during the road trip are extremely dangerous. Others mentioned that, even though they have been doing this for years and claim that they have been following protocols, viewers might be inspired by the video and may try to copy their actions, which could end up being dangerous for them. Reckless Driving Caught on Camera in Bhubaneswar: 5 Youths Perform Dangerous Car Stunts, Violate Traffic Rules on Janpath Road; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Netizens React to the Video

Netizens React to the Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is very important to follow safety precautions always, especially on highways and during road trips. Wearing seat belts and staying alert can save lives. Being safe will ensure that you have a safe, smooth, and worry-free journey.

