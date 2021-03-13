We are gonna stand ‘pi’ you, always! March gets all the fun days, but the most important would be 3/14 Pi Day. If you are a mathlete, you sure know the significance of this date. But those who are not, Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant, “π,” aka pi. We celebrate it on March 14, because 3.14 are the firsts digits in the infinitely long sequence that make up the number. To some, Pi Day gives them a flashback of flunking math in school; to others, they just celebrate their fascination with the famous constant in math. It does not matter on which category you fall in, everyone enjoys Pi Day, and best when with funny memes and jokes. You honestly, do not have to be a math nerd to LOL at these relatable Pi Day 2021 memes, Pi Day jokes, 3/14 posts, hilarious reactions and images.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, and it’s a constant number that will remain the same in any circle of any size. This is because while circles can obviously vary in size, they don’t vary in shape. Pi Day celebrations, in most part, consist of pie-eating contests, long theoretical discussions about the irrational number, and of course, memes and jokes. Pie and Pi—the two words are merely homonyms and have no relation to each other, but people still are happy to appoint the sweet as a celebration must-have.

The best part of the Pi Day celebration has to be the humorous posts being shared online. This is why, to celebrate Pi Day 2021, here we bring you some funny memes, jokes, and hilarious posts online. They are so mathematically perfect and funny, that anyone can chuckle at these Pi Day jokes. Scroll away!

Check Pi Day Jokes

In honor of pi day and the corny memes/jokes Carmen enjoyed:https://t.co/rjzrW1wuQo#MissingCarmen pic.twitter.com/JIr84B9389 — April Schentrup (@AprilSchentrup) March 14, 2019

Yeah, That!

Happy pi day from r/memes pic.twitter.com/x5ybvSxXmA — kachow (@1nkyd1nky) March 14, 2019

Get Real, or Be Irrational, Your Choice!

Happy Pi Day! Here are the annual obligatory Pi Day memes..... pic.twitter.com/22g1QTTQGQ — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) March 14, 2019

Count Dracula!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesame Street (@sesamestreet)

Woah!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qubilah Jones (@quebee1977)

How Are You Celebrating Pi Day?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutrino (@nutrinoco)

Never Ending!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@miss_mathmemes)

No Comment on That!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚋𝚞𝚏𝚏 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚌𝚕𝚎 (@fragmented_memes)

LOL, Why?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beezeebee’s memes (@beezeebee__)

Hahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐱 Cats Are Such Dicks 🐱 (@catsaresuchdicks)

Which One?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by statsystem (@statsystem)

Happy Pi Day, everyone! It may be an annual observance but don’t forget that mathematically Pi never ends, and it goes on forever. So, enjoy!

