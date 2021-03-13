Happy Pi Day! The number is extremely significant in Mathematics and in Physics, so much that its values are discussed and celebrated annually on March 14. The number of pi has fascinated humanity for millennia. It is represented by the Greek letter, “π,” in English—“Pi.” Museums and science centres mark the day with educational programs, music, pi memorisation challenges and more. Again, many fans also celebrate Pi Day, simply by enjoying a slice of pie, and others by sharing many Pi Day memes and jokes. However, it is also the day, to know more about the most famous number in Mathematics. Did you know there is an entire language made from Pi? On Pi Day 2021, here we bring you seven interesting things you must know about the most famous constant in Math.

1. The symbol of Pi was introduced by William Jones, a Welsh mathematician, in 1706. However, the symbol was made popular by the mathematician Leonhard Euler.

2. Since pi's exact value can never be calculated, we cannot ever find the accurate area of a circumference of a circle.

3. Timothy Mullican from the USA used the computer program y-cruncher to calculate 50 trillion digits of Pi using the Chudnovsky algorithm. It took over eight months in total, but found the most accurate value of Pi—the current world record of enumeration of pi.

4. Why is March 14 a pi day? March 14 or 3/14 is a pi day because 3.14 are the first digits of pi.

5. Did you know there is an entire language made from the number Pi? Some people loved pi so much that they invented a dialect based on it. Known as ‘Pi-lish,’ the number of letters in each word match the corresponding digit of pi.

6. Pi was always not known as, well, pi. Before the 1700s, people referred to the number as “the quantity which when the diameter is multiplied by it, yields the circumference.”

7. Some of the most genius scientists in the world have a connection to Pi Day. Albert Einstein was born on March 14, 1879. Stephen Hawking died on March 15, 2018, at the age of 76.

These are a few interesting facts about Pi that everyone should know. Of course, Math geeks would know way more; the above things are just a reminder as to how fascinating the mathematical constant is. Happy Pi Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).