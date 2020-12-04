There was a time when desi parent would judge the most basic sense of fashion, to them we would like to present "Potato sack pants". Don't we seem great now?! Yes, there exists a pair of pants that are made out of what looks like the sacks that contain potatoes. Desi netizens cannot stop laughing at these pants that seem to be mainly made out of gunny bags usually used to pack potatoes and other grocery items. While some call it desi innovations, some cannot believe how fashion apparel makers went from jute totes to straight-up potato sack pants?! See-Through, Butt-Flashing Combat Trousers Sold by British Fashion Biggie Is Being Mercilessly Trolled (View Pics.)

Both the backside and the front seem to be sewn just the way potato sacks are. IPS Officer Arun Bothra shared the picture of these pants on his Twitter handle a few days back and now it is going viral. We're sure he was falling short of words to describe this new innovation that speaks for itself, he just wrote "Okay," with a neutral face smiley. Take a look at the pic:

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan shared a picture showing how the backside such pants look:

Take a look at the hilarious reactions:

LOL

I feel elite enigma this clothing because I use these as a mop in my house 😂 — BhejaFry (@BhejaFr64633048) November 25, 2020

ROFL

FCI(Food Corporation of India) is soon going to open chains across the country. — SHUBHAM AGARWAL (@shubhamagarw26) November 24, 2020

LMAO

Wow!

ये creativity ज़रूर की थी कुछ साल पहले... Idea अच्छा है pant पर भी embroidery हो सकती है pic.twitter.com/Rfgo2Ip06K — Neelam Lodha (@NeelamLodha3) November 24, 2020

LMAO, we cannot wait for hilarious basmati rice gunny bag tees and vegetable bag skirts. More than the creative, pants it is the funny memes and jokes that have us rolling on the floor, laughing. Well, it will be fun to check out some DIY ways to turn such gunny bags into wearable clothes, what do you think? Also, remember the time we saw a high-end fashion label Y Project create flesh-flashing denim underwear that was going viral for its unique design, confusing the people? The extremely tiny shorts that leave very little for imagination cost a fortune. The barely-anything-out-there shorts costs about $470 which is about 32,526.82 Indian Rupee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).