Kolkata, October 10: A post explaining the procedure to rape or gangrape a woman in Bengali has been shared by several social media accounts in Kolkata. Pranaadhika Sinha Devburman, who started the 'One Million Against Child Abuse' campaign, reported the outrageous 'how to rape woman' post to the Kolkata Police on October 8. According to a report, cops have sought legal opinions as the post may have originated outside India. 'Carry Condoms And Cooperate With Rapist': Daniel Shravan's Facebook Post on 'Violence Free Rape' Evokes Anger.

Pranaadhika tweeted to Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma and Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma, "Could I request @KolkataPolice @KPDetectiveDept @CPKolkata to please look into this? We have enough sexual violence around us, we do not need someone on social media who shares instructions on how to rape/gangrape women. Please help." She also shared screenshots of the post detailing how to commit rape. Hyderabad Vet Rape and Murder Case: Victim's Name Trends on Porn Websites in India and Pakistan.

In response to Pranaadhika's tweet, the Kolkata Police tweeted: "You are requested to report the matter in detail with necessary link(s) to alleged pages/profiles, your contact details to Joint CP crime." While no case has been registered, cops are looking into the matter. Speaking to TOI, cyber law expert Bivas Chatterjee said cops can register a case as well as track the person who wrote the post and appears to be from Bangladesh.

"Even if there is no rape here, this is just the sick mentality that promotes rape culture. It is obscene and derogatory and attracts sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act. Even if prima facie the links appear to have originated in Bangladesh, the two countries have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), under which, through Letter Rogatory (LR), investigators from both nations can share leads and take action," Bivas Chatterjee said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).