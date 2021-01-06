A rare white sparrow has been discovered in Cornwall. Bird experts are stunned after seeing the leucistic white sparrow in Lost Garden of Heligan in Cornwall. A team of experts who spotted the bird described the moment as 'such a rarity'. Leucism is a genetic situation which leads to a partial lack of pigmentation and in birds. The shortage of cells responsible for melanin manufacturing leaves their feathers white in colour. The uncommon bird was found by consultants on the Misplaced Backyard of Heligan in Cornwall. Madagascar Pochard, World's Rarest Bird Thought to Extinct for a Decade Comes Back to Natural Habitat With the Help of Rescue Teams.

Wildlife photographer Andy Wilson, who is part of the team at Heligan was quoted by Daily Mail as saying, "It was a real treat to photograph this unusual looking bird. It certainly stood out within the garden and amongst the other sparrows. I feel really privileged to have had the opportunity to observe and photograph such a rarity." Extremely Rare Grosbeak Bird That Is Male on One Side and Female on the Other Found by Biologists! Striking Pics Will Take Your Breath Away.

The sparrow appeared completely white from distance, but upon closer examination, it had a few brown feathers. While it is a genetic condition, the extent and positioning of the white colouration can vary between their adults and young ones.

Rare White Sparrow in Cornwall:

Bird experts are stunned after very rare WHITE sparrow is spotted (For Global Wildlife News, visit WildTrails News at https://t.co/88oCEpboVc) pic.twitter.com/kQjKxuYXez — WildTrails - Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) January 5, 2021

Unfortunately, survival changes for leucistic birds are low as their colour makes them an easy target looking for preys. A spokesperson for Heligan added, "As many birds in search of winter food are visiting gardens, it is not only the perfect time to make sure that your bird feeders are full, but also enjoy what you can see in your own garden. Like Barry Hitchens discovered, it could be something quite rare."

