WPL 2026 Auction Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: A total of 277 players could go under the hammer with 73 slots available, as five teams in the WPL (Women's Premier League) battle it out in the WPL 2026 auction. The WPL 2026 auction is the first-ever instance of the tournament having a mega auction and it is set to be an unmissable one. Why? Because some of the best names in women's cricket will be up for grabs. They include Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy, England star Sophie Ecclestone and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, among many others. Fans will be keen to find out which teams these and the other names are headed to at the end of the players' bidding event. WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Included in Marquee Set As BCCI Announces Players List.

UP Warriorz have the biggest purse heading into the WPL 2026 auction (Rs 14.50 crore) and they are in for a complete overhaul, needing all 17 players after retaining just Shweta Sehrawat. Gujarat Giants, after retaining Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, have the second-biggest purse with Rs 9 crore. Delhi Capitals, who retained Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabelle Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Niki Prasad, have the lowest purse of Rs 5.70 crore.

When is WPL 2026 Auction? Check Date, Time and Venue

The WPL 2026 (Women's Premier League) auction is set to take place on Thursday, November 27. The WPL 2026 auction will be held in Aerocity in New Delhi and it will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). WPL 2026: Women’s Premier League Could Start From Early January, Final Call on Venues To Come Soon: Sources.

Where To Watch WPL 2026 Auction Live Telecast on TV in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League. Fans in India can watch WPL 2026 auction live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For WPL 2026 auction online viewing options.

How To Watch WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, is the official streaming partner of the Women's Premier League. Fans in India can hence watch the WPL 2026 auction live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but not for free. WPL 2026 auction free live streaming online on JioHotstar will only be available for a limited time (might not be available for all users), after which fans will be needed to purchase a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).