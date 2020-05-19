Rex Chapman, Former Kentucky Wildcats Star, Shares Viral Video of Excavator Operator’s Playful Gesture Towards Kids Playing With Toy Trucks

File picture of Rex Chapman (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former American professional basketball player Rex Chapman shared a touching video of a heavy-machine operator playing with two kids. The former Kentucky Wildcats star shared the viral video on Twitter in which two kids were standing on the roadside with their miniature trucks while heavy-machine operator with his excavator passes-by. The operator then stops and fills the two small toy trucks with some soil turn by turn. This gesture by excavator operator brought joy on the faces of these kids. The video has gone viral and has over one million views. Chris Dixon's Wonder Cat Named Meownuel Neuer Would Give Best Goalkeepers a Run for Their Money (Watch Viral Video).

Chapman, while sharing the video praised excavator operator's precision with which he loaded the toy trucks. The former basketball player also said it is for such content he is on the social media. "Little things can mean so much. This heavy-machine operator taking a moment to bring smiles to the faces of two kids playing with their own miniature trucks is definitely the Twitter content I'm here for. AND the precision. Humanity," tweeted Chapman.

Here's the Viral Video

Little things can mean so much. This heavy-machine operator taking a moment to bring smiles to the faces of two kids playing with their own miniature trucks is definitely the Twitter content I’m here for. AND the precision. Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGfvnx1JzR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 19, 2020

Chapman is quite active on Twitter and doesn't shy away from sharing viral videos through his timeline. The 52-year-old has around 719.1k followers on Twitter and the number is ever increasing. Chapman's rise to social media stardom was recently documented by ESPN as well. And Chapman recalled: "I was at the SEC tournament last year. I went to get my credential, and it was eight to 10 interns, just college students there helping out. I showed them my ID, and they said, 'Are you Rex Chapman, the guy from Twitter?!' I went, 'Yeah, that's me, getting my credential. Let's go.'"