The world woke up to one of the saddest news of 2020 as we had to bid adieu to the actor Chadwick Boseman, far too soon. The Hollywood actor breathed his last on August 29 and passed away aged 43. After losing a four-year battle to cancer, the Black Panther star, unfortunately, left for heavenly abode. Loved by not only his colleagues and family but also by his millions of fans, Boseman's death seems too difficult to sink in. In the time that he was with us, the actor delivered some great performances and as Black Panther, he truly was the most-deserving king of Wakanda. Tributes and condolences are pouring in for the actor and recently Amul Topical too paid their tribute to the Marvel star. Chadwick Boseman No More: The Actor's Last Movie 'Black Bottom' Will Hit Netflix in 2020.

The Amul Topical dedicated to Chadwick Boseman shows the late actor in both his avatars, as Black Panther and also as T'Challa. The topical reads, "Marvel of an Actor" and "RIP King of Wakanda" along with its illustration. The Amul tribute is sure to leave you moist-eyed. Boseman gave his everything to the historic character of Black Panther and was an inspiration to many. The actor's kindness in real life was no different than his character of T'Challa and it is unfortunate that we lost a gem like him so soon. Chadwick Boseman No More: Remembering Some Of His Brilliant Scenes as the Wakanda King and Black Panther (Watch Videos).

Check Out Amul Topical's Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Here:

The news of Boseman's passing was confirmed by his publicist on August 29 morning where it was confirmed that the actor passed away at his LA home and was in presence of his family. Actors such as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo who worked with Boseman on Marvel films have expressed shock and grief over his untimely passing. We hope the actor rests in peace and wish his family strength and prayers in this trying time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).