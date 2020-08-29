Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. The news of this unfortunate incident has left everyone in a state of shock and of course, cursing the current year! The fans could not wrap their head around the fact that the talented star left for the heavenly abode untimely and are chanting 'Wakanda Forever' on Twitter. Celebs and co-stars also expressed grief. However, it his MCU co-stars' reactions would bring lump in any fan's throat. Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43: Fans Mourn Black Panther Actor's Demise on Jackie Robinson Day, Tweet 'Wakanda Forever'.
His fellow avengers including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson paid tribute to him on the social media. 'Hulk' star Mark wrote on Twitter, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King." Another actor from Marvel movies, Octivia Spencer wrote, "We've lost a great one. My heart is truly broken. #ChadwickBoseman." Check out the tweets from the celebs related to MCU.
Brie Larson's Post
Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure. I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.
Chris Evans' Post
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. Few performers have such power and versatility. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in power, King. 💙
Chris Pratt's Post
Mark Ruffalo's Post
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of @chadwickboseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord, love ya. Rest in power, King.
Chris Hemsworth's Post
Informing about the news and the ailment he was battling, Chadwick's family said in a statement, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." The Marvel Universe is simply incomplete without everyone's much-loved 'Black Panther.' RIP Chadwick Boseman.
