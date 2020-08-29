Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. The news of this unfortunate incident has left everyone in a state of shock and of course, cursing the current year! The fans could not wrap their head around the fact that the talented star left for the heavenly abode untimely and are chanting 'Wakanda Forever' on Twitter. Celebs and co-stars also expressed grief. However, it his MCU co-stars' reactions would bring lump in any fan's throat. Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43: Fans Mourn Black Panther Actor's Demise on Jackie Robinson Day, Tweet 'Wakanda Forever'.

His fellow avengers including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson paid tribute to him on the social media. 'Hulk' star Mark wrote on Twitter, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King." Another actor from Marvel movies, Octivia Spencer wrote, "We've lost a great one. My heart is truly broken. #ChadwickBoseman." Check out the tweets from the celebs related to MCU.

Brie Larson's Post

Chris Evans' Post

Chris Pratt's Post

Mark Ruffalo's Post

Chris Hemsworth's Post

Informing about the news and the ailment he was battling, Chadwick's family said in a statement, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." The Marvel Universe is simply incomplete without everyone's much-loved 'Black Panther.' RIP Chadwick Boseman.

