What's more in 2020? We probably should stop asking or wondering about this, as the answers are horrific, the latest pointing out to 'zombie' minks emerging in Denmark! Carcasses of the culled animals, in connection with mutated COVID-19, are resurfacing from their mass grave site. Pictures of the mink cadavers emerging from their shallow graves to the surface have been shared online and has definitely sparked a buzz about 'zombie minks'. The animals were linked to a mutated coronavirus strain which infected as many as 214 people in the last few months. And over a 15 million minks are ordered to be killed! Now with some of the bodies turning up, netizens are calling them "zombies".

Soon after the mutated strain of COVID-19 was linked to minks, a mass culling was ordered to get rid of the problem. Last week, the Danish minister in charge of farming resigned, taking the blame for the government ordering the culling of all farmed mink without having the necessary legislation in place first. The government took it as a safety measure, but looks like the burial wasn't done as it should have been. Now in the mass grave in a military training field outside the western town of Holstebro, mink bodies are rising up through the soil. So while Denmark may have announced that mutated coronavirus from minks is eradicated, they have another problem of their dead bodies to address.

Check Pics of Dead Minks Rising To The Soil in Denmark:

Mass Graves

And now, for the latest in the saga of Denmark's Covid-infested mink: Although buried 3 feet underground, the mink are bloated with gasses and thousands are rising to the surface - from mass graves. I swear they'll be making zombie movies about this soon.https://t.co/5V9q1A6j4I — Sune Engel Rasmussen (@SuneEngel) November 24, 2020

As reported in The Guardian, the dead corpses of these animals are now rising because of the gases formed in the decay process. Their carcasses are pushed up to the soil. It quotes Thomas Kristensen, a national police spokesman, to the state broadcaster DR, "This is a natural process. Unfortunately, one metre of soil is not just one metre of soil –it depends on what type of soil it is. The problem is that the sandy soil in West Jutland is too light. So we have had to lay more soil on top." Now local police are shoveling more soil over these emerging carcasses. Photos of the horrific dead carcasses are shared online.

The pictures look horrifying and some have commented how much worse does 2020 go now. As per the environment ministry, minks should be covered by at least 150 centimeters of soil but they had been covered with just 100 centimetres of dirt which is why the problem has emerged. Local media has also expressed concern over the mass grave being close to underground water reserves which sparks further fear of contamination and health problems.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).