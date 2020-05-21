Russian Nurse Wearing Only Undergarments Underneath See-Through PPE Kit Will Face Disciplinary Actions After Her Pics From the Male COVID-19 Ward Went Viral

Nurse wears see-through PPE gown, Pics Go Viral (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A viral picture of a nurse wearing only undergarments that can be clearly seen via a see-through PPE has now come under the scanner as the hospital authority is looking to take disciplinary action against her. However, her colleagues have her back and say that she wasn't given proper clothes to work. The photographs of her wearing only underwear in a Russian hospital went viral on social media like wildfire. It is also said that she did so because she was feeling hot and didn't have proper attire for change.

The blame, however, is being put on the hospital in the city of Tula. It is being said that she wasn't provided with the right PPE made for working in the coronavirus ward and not even fresh undergarments to wear underneath the flimsy gown. They are also being accused of providing PPE that doesn't protect medical workers against coronavirus Tula Hospital has planned on taking actions against her for violating "uniform codes". It is being said that the male patients in the ward, from where the pics were taken that have now gone viral, had "no complaints", but admitted to "some embarrassment".

Head of the Doctors' Alliance, Dr Anastasia Vasilyeva, criticising the response of the hospital said that she did not break the law and "why should she, if it is hot, put herself in any kind of danger?" Offering her support she said to Daily Mail, "If she turns to us, we will protect her. The fact that the costumes are of such a quality that do not meet the standards is a problem for management, not the nurse. The picture shows that she was wearing some kind of plastic suit. We need to pay attention not to her [lingerie], but that the (gown) does not meet the necessary standards. Firstly, a plague-proof costume is never transparent. And it must be made of a completely different fabric."