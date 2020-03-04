Savita Bhabhi Copyright Issue: 'Ashleel Udyog Mitra Mandal' Makers in Trouble over Porn Comic Character 'Savita Bhabhi' Reference In The Movie

Pune hoardings with Savita Bhabhi written on it (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Savita Bhabhi and Indians have a twisted relationship that only desi people will understand. But if you remember, just a few weeks ago Punekars were surprised to witness hoardings with that reminded them of Savita Bhabhi, with phrases that read: "Savita Bhabhi tu ithech thamb!" that reads in Marathi as "सविता भाभी तू इथंच थांब!!" It was soon revealed a Marathi movie called "Ashleel Udyog Mitra Mandal" is set to release soon and it was all a part of the promotional strategy! Now, you know that Savita Bhabhi and her Hindi XXX porn content has always had a special place in the hearts of Indians that no Pornhub can match. And using Savita Bhabhi for promotion surely has to be the best strategy! However, the use of the erotic character, Savita Bhabhi has evoked copyright issues. 'Savita Bhabhi Tu Itech Thamb' Marathi Hoardings Pop Up in Pune and Nobody Knows the Reason (See Pictures).

Apart from sparking an intense discussion about the film's content, even before the release, the film has gotten into controversy. Scenes from the movie 'Savita Bhabhi' is said to be a part of the movie "Ashleel Udyog Mitra Mandal". For those who do not know, Savita Bhabhi is a fictional character found in erotic comics, that show, how the woman is sex deprived and ends up looking for sex in other men. However, the use of her name has caused legal notice sent by Nilesh Gupta to the creators of the film because of the comic copyright of this character. Nilesh Gupta has said that they own the copyright of the fictional character Savita Bhabhi and that the copyright permissions didn't get through. Due to that, the film is likely to get into controversy. In this movie, it is said that Sai Tamankar is portraying the character of Savita Bhabhi.

Actor Alok Rajwade is directing the movie "Ashleel Udyog Mitra Mandal" and is making his directorial debut with this one. Along with Sai, Paran Pethe, Abhay Mahajan, Psy Pathak, Akshay Tankasale, Ritu Raj Shinde, Ketan Vishal, Virat Madke and Amey Wagh have played important roles in the film. 'Savita bhabhi... Tu ithech thamba' which translates in as 'Savita Bhabhi ... you stay here.' was their promotional tag line. In Gulgalli, Pune, hoarding in the streets had recently gone viral that was placed at the intersection, leaving Punekars quite confused. The hoardings became a topic of discussion since nothing else was written on this billboard.