Remember Shehnaaz Gill's famous dialogue "Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta" from Bigg Boss 13? Well, after Yashraj Mukhate, the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha fame gave it a fun spin-off featuring SRK's dhol scene from Mohabbatein, social media is flooded with funny memes and jokes! Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill's video had gone viral earlier where she could be seen crying and complaining and also made this hilarious comment where she was talking about her "feelings" and said "Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta" while talking about how her feelings matter too!

Mukhate has now turned her line "Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta" into viral song that is too catchy to resist humming! The video shows Shehnaaz getting emotional after a fight and saying the hilarious line. Yashraj has added dhol beats to it and gave it a very Punjabi feel! Yashraj wrote on Instagram, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk Thank you @shehnaaz_ki_smile #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #biggboss #dialoguewithbeats #bhangra #tommy #feelings.” Shehnaaz commented to the video, “Burahhhh!” along with a smiley and a fire emoji.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Check out Funny Memes and Jokes

im supposed to be asleep but all i can think of is "tuada kutta tommy saada kutta kutta!"@YBMukhate what have you done😂 kya karun me maar jau...? — v (@hydbiryani_19) December 9, 2020

That tuada kutta tommy, saada kutta kutta is addictive man 🥺 .. subah subah woi goonj raha hai mind me 🤣 — Sandeep_Mufc (@Chote_Sardarji) December 10, 2020

Im gonna get a dog and name him ‘kutta’ so when i meet someone else with a dog i could go ‘saada kutta kutta tey tuada kutta tommy(or whatever the name)’😂 — H (@hawseeb) December 5, 2017

Yashraj shot to fame when his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video turned into a rage on social media. He turned a scene from TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya into a viral hit. Such was the impact of the video’s popularity that the makers returned with an all new second season a decade after the original show.

