Singles Awareness Day is celebrated every year on February 15 to celebrate singlehood. The day is also known as Singles Appreciation Day and is an unofficial holiday celebrated by single people who are single, and not married or in a romantic relationship. On Singles Awareness Day, single people gather to celebrate their single status and show the world that they are happy the way they are! As we celebrate Singles Awareness Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about Singles Awareness Day 2023 date and theme, Singles Awareness Day history and significance. Galentine's Day 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's Cute Outfits That You Can Wear For Your Brunch Date With Girls!

On this day, single people will often get together in honour of their single status. Whether your love being single or you’re not so happy about it, Single Awareness Day is important because everyone can take a moment to realize that you do not need to be in a relationship to be happy in life and that you are enough for yourself.

Singles Awareness Day History

The creation of Singles Awareness Day has no official history. However, the UK has two 'days' attributed to celebrating singlehood. According to records, Single Awareness Day was established as a result of social isolation. In 2001, Dustin Barns, a high school student, decided to form a group with his friends so that instead of being sad and depressed about being singles, they could use a day to celebrate singlehood. The singles certainly hated Valentine’s Day and hence chose February 15 as a protest Valentine’s Day and started selling candies and chocolates at a huge discount. The aim was to inform as many people as possible about Singles Awareness Day.

However, this tradition was passed by Dustin from high school to Mississippi State University, where it got very popular. February 15 was copyrighted in 2015 as a single awareness day, and since then, this day is being celebrated by singles around the world.

Singles Awareness Day Significance

Singles Awareness Day is an important day for singles around the world as they celebrate their identity of being single. On this day, you can love yourself and your family, and friends and celebrate with them. On this day, college students organize parties with their single friends and began celebrating this day by giving gifts, highlighting the fact that people don’t really need to be in any relationship to enjoy love.

