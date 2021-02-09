Animal’s love towards humans is often captured in videos and photos that leave us mesmerised. Not only dogs and cats, even wild animals at times, never shy away to show their fondness to their keeper and rescuer. A video on a similar note is going viral on the internet. An ostrich affectionately hugging a woman, as she pets her has mesmerised netizens. Some even cannot stop but relate the scene to straight out of a Disney movie. Although it had received mixed reactions, the short clip is soul-stirring, and you cannot miss watching it for the world.

The video captures the moment when the woman can be seen laying out a blanket on the ground and then sits to let the ostrich lay down on her legs. The theme song from Braveheart plays in the background, and towards the end of the clip, the ostrich snuggles its neck into her torso, and closes its eyes. All in all, it is pretty beautiful and surely giving netizens some Disney vibes. Chinese Zoo Permanently Stops Animal Circus to Teach People Love For Wildlife Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak.

Watch the Viral Video:

new white girl just dropped pic.twitter.com/0fVbdHzPIH — toe (@cointeltoe) February 7, 2021

The video first appeared on TikTok, where it received millions of views and eventually surfaced on Twitter. Some people think it looks it she is on a romantic date with her ostrich. According to Daily Dot, the woman in the video is an Ostrich rehabber, Wendy Adriaens. While most of her followers totally loved the video, some found the scene oddly romantic, probably because of the blanket and choice of music. Man Risks His Life to Rescue a Stray Dog Stuck in Heavy Floodwaters in Bahrain.

The video is beautiful and soothing to everyone’s eyes. It is clips like the above that makes the internet a better place and show us the different side of the world, where humans are not mean towards wildlife, and trying their best to protect them.

