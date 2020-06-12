StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!

Like many things else these days, online classes are a new thing for students. The state and central governments have urged teachers to arrange for virtual classrooms to engage students in studies amid the pandemic. But it seems like; students are not really enjoying the online sessions. After many institutes are conducting classes through the internet, it appears that candidates are now bored. This is why #StopOnlineClasses is running as one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter as students are in pause mode for virtual classes. They make their pleas heard with the help of funny memes, jokes and hilarious reactions. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Schools and institutes continue with their online classes as the nation continues to follow coronavirus induced restrictions. With educational institutions remain close, teachers have adapted the online way to teach their students and engage them in studies. But it seems too much for students. Lockdown or no lockdown, the burden of studies have not eased, and the pressure is likely encouraging students to begin the online campaign on Twitter, urging schools and institutes to stop online classes. With the help of viral memes and funny jokes, netizens are having quite a field day as they flood their social media timeline with hilarious reactions. Students Demand Postponement of JEE Main, NEET, CA and CS Exams, Trend #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams on Twitter.

Stop Online Classes Trend on Twitter

#StopOnlineClass is trending Me to neet or jee students - 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZOARaDKn6V — Nautankibaaz 🙄😼 (@_unpreceded_) June 12, 2020

Teachers Be Like!

Teachers after seeing this trend be like 😂#StopOnlineClass pic.twitter.com/GNdG5iNg9b — Oh Bhai!!! (@kyun_batayein) June 12, 2020

LOL

How Many of You?

Me To The People who started the Trend #StopOnlineClass pic.twitter.com/iwJowqoL6E — 𝑻𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒏🍷 (@stfu_taxxin) June 12, 2020

This Meme Can Never Go Old!

'Ja Tu Ja'

After #StopOnlineClass Goes Trending Me To Zoom And MS Teams- pic.twitter.com/8RHlyzDt3O — LagG3R_$ (@ImLagG3R) June 12, 2020

Adhbhut

Backbenchers after seeing #StopOnlineClass is in trending : pic.twitter.com/aZvTbnbgO3 — Aastha Singh (@aastha_singh39) June 12, 2020

Reactions!

Students in Happy Tears After Seeing the Trend

Hahahahaha

Aren’t they hilarious? If you are a student too and just fed up of online classes, you can have a field day as well, by going through these viral memes and jokes. On a serious note, many students have reported that face technical glitches while browsing for online classes. Again, Karnataka has banned online classes till class 7.

