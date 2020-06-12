Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 08:27 PM IST
A+
A-
#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter, Students in Pause Mode for Virtual Classes As They Make Their Pleas Heard With Hilarious Reactions!
#StopOnlineClasses Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @Vinivinci95/ @singhshivali981/ Twitter)

Like many things else these days, online classes are a new thing for students. The state and central governments have urged teachers to arrange for virtual classrooms to engage students in studies amid the pandemic. But it seems like; students are not really enjoying the online sessions. After many institutes are conducting classes through the internet, it appears that candidates are now bored. This is why #StopOnlineClasses is running as one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter as students are in pause mode for virtual classes. They make their pleas heard with the help of funny memes, jokes and hilarious reactions. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes. 

Schools and institutes continue with their online classes as the nation continues to follow coronavirus induced restrictions. With educational institutions remain close, teachers have adapted the online way to teach their students and engage them in studies. But it seems too much for students. Lockdown or no lockdown, the burden of studies have not eased, and the pressure is likely encouraging students to begin the online campaign on Twitter, urging schools and institutes to stop online classes. With the help of viral memes and funny jokes, netizens are having quite a field day as they flood their social media timeline with hilarious reactions. Students Demand Postponement of JEE Main, NEET, CA and CS Exams, Trend #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams on Twitter. 

Stop Online Classes Trend on Twitter

Teachers Be Like!

LOL

How Many of You?

This Meme Can Never Go Old!

'Ja Tu Ja'

Adhbhut

Reactions!

Students in Happy Tears After Seeing the Trend

Hahahahaha

Aren’t they hilarious? If you are a student too and just fed up of online classes, you can have a field day as well, by going through these viral memes and jokes. On a serious note, many students have reported that face technical glitches while browsing for online classes. Again, Karnataka has banned online classes till class 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
funny memes and jokes Funny Memes and Jokes 2020 Stop Online Classes Stop Online Classes Funny Memes Stop Online Classes Hilarious Reactions Stop Online Classes Jokes Stop Online Classes Memes Stop Online Classes Memes on Twitter Stop Online Classes Tweets Stop Online Classes Viral Memes Stop Online Classes Viral Tweets
You might also like
Parotas Are Not Rotis' And Will Have 18% GST! Netizens Express Their Displeasure With Funny Memes and Jokes With #HandsOffPorotta
Viral

Parotas Are Not Rotis' And Will Have 18% GST! Netizens Express Their Displeasure With Funny Memes and Jokes With #HandsOffPorotta
PS5 New Look Inspires Funniest Memes; From WiFi Router to Duck's Beak, People Draw Hilarious Comparisons With PlayStation 5 Design
Viral

PS5 New Look Inspires Funniest Memes; From WiFi Router to Duck's Beak, People Draw Hilarious Comparisons With PlayStation 5 Design
CarryMinati Birthday Funny Memes and Jokes: From Roasting TikTokers to Catchphrase 'To Kaise Hai Aap Log', Check out Hilariously Dank Memes as Ajey Nagar Turns 21
Viral

CarryMinati Birthday Funny Memes and Jokes: From Roasting TikTokers to Catchphrase 'To Kaise Hai Aap Log', Check out Hilariously Dank Memes as Ajey Nagar Turns 21
CarryMinati Birthday Wishes Trend Online, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Pics to Wish Ajey Nagar on His 21st Birthday
Viral

CarryMinati Birthday Wishes Trend Online, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Pics to Wish Ajey Nagar on His 21st Birthday
Funny 'Name Change' Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter as Tamil Nadu Government Prioritises Renaming 1,018 Cities And Towns to Match Their Tamil Pronunciation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic!
Viral

Funny 'Name Change' Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter as Tamil Nadu Government Prioritises Renaming 1,018 Cities And Towns to Match Their Tamil Pronunciation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic!
MemeChat Keyboard is a Hit! New App Allowing Users to Reply With Funny Memes is Loved by All, Know How to Use it
Viral

MemeChat Keyboard is a Hit! New App Allowing Users to Reply With Funny Memes is Loved by All, Know How to Use it
Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!
Viral

Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!
Twitter Fleets Introduced in India, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes to New Snapchat Story-Like Feature
Viral

Twitter Fleets Introduced in India, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes to New Snapchat Story-Like Feature
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement