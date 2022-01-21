Andhra Pradesh's SVN Suresh Babu has notched a milestone. The Visakhapatnam-based man becomes the fastest solo trekker to reach Mount Everest base camp. The mountaineer achieved the feat in a time span of just four days. During his Mount Everest base camp expedition, he touched a height of 5,364 meters above sea level.

Suresh Babu started his mission from Visakhapatnam via Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal. His solo trek started from Nepal's Lukla on December 20, 2021, and concluded at the Everest base camp on December 24, reported the New Indian Express. He completed the trek in four days, which usually takes between 15 to 16 days to complete. Suresh Babu was able to achieve this feat by walking nearly 10 hours a day in the rocky and snowy terrains while withstanding harsh freezing temperatures of -20°C and a mere 40 percent oxygen at such high altitudes. Travel Guide for North East Trip: Visit These Seven Sisters to Witness The Most Mesmerising Places in India.

While talking about his extraordinary feat, Suresh Babu said that he regularly trained intensely in gyms. Moreover, trekking in the Eastern ghats over the last few years has prepared his body and mind to conquer the Mouth Everest, he added. However, Suresh Babu did not stop there, he further trekked at higher altitudes of Kala Patthar which is about 5,550 meters above sea level, and hiked the Island peak at 6,160 meters later on January 1 before returning to Kathmandu. Planning Trekking Holiday in Kashmir? Here Are Most Popular Treks That You Can Plan for 2022.

Reportedly, his expedition was monitored by the Government of Nepal along with the Nepal-based institute. According to the report, his achievement was recognised by the government of Nepal, and the Acute Adventure Institute has authenticated his trip and facilitated him with certificates of recognition, said the report.

