A popular Taiwanese influencer known as Guava Beauty, famous for her unique “make-up mukbang” videos where she ate cosmetics like lipstick and blush, has died suddenly at the age of 24. Her unexpected death on May 24 has sparked widespread speculation on social media, with fans suspecting either poisoning or a heart attack. Guava Beauty had over 12,000 followers and was well-known for creatively tasting beauty products, often warning viewers with humour about the strange flavours. Many expressed concern that her videos might mislead young fans into thinking cosmetics are safe to consume. Her family announced her passing in a heartfelt message, remembering her resilience and thanking supporters for their love. The exact cause of death remains unknown as fans mourn the loss of the vibrant influencer. Social Media Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva Plays Prank With RCB Fans, Receives Real Donations From Them By Using 'Wish Good Luck' Posters With QR Code Amid IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Taiwan Influencer Guava Beauty Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 芭樂水水 (@guava_beauty_)

