Welcome to Teddy Day, the fourth day of Valentine’s Week, where love is expressed through oversized stuffed animals that will probably be sitting on your couch for the next year, gathering dust and mocking you with their perpetual optimism. On this day, couples everywhere give each other teddy bears — because apparently, nothing says “I love you” like a giant, unblinking plush bear that’ll take up half your bed and be a constant reminder of your love… or whatever. And while some couples are busy wrapping these giant, fluffy creatures in hearts and ribbons, the rest of us are either laughing at their over-the-top gestures or wondering why we didn’t get a teddy bear as well. As couples share plush gifts, singles settle for hilarious meme templates, sarcasm and Valentine's Day humour. To make this day fun, here are the best Teddy Day 2025 funny memes and jokes that are totally relatable. Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love.

The Teddy Day funny memes and jokes are an absolute treasure, and let’s be honest, they’re probably the only reason we’re still keeping track of the days during this romantic week. Truly, nothing screams deep, meaningful love like a bear that has no idea what’s going on in your relationship. You give it a name, maybe it gets a special seat at the dinner table, but in the end, it’s just a hunk of polyester pretending to be emotionally supportive. But hey, at least it won’t ghost you. And you know what? Honestly, this is the level of commitment we’re looking for in any relationship: No judgment, no unsolicited advice — just a bear that’s soft, doesn’t talk, and lets us watch Netflix without making us feel like we need to have deep conversations about our future. We don’t need flowers, we don’t need chocolates, and we definitely don’t need a public proposal — we just need a fuzzy companion to sit next to us while we scroll through memes and roll our eyes at everyone else's relationship milestones. What Are the 7 Days of Anti-Romance? Slap Day, Flirt Day, Break Up Day and More, Date Sheet of Self-Growth and Healing.

But back to the couples, who seem to think that gifting a teddy bear is the ultimate symbol of their undying affection. You know the ones. They’ll post a picture of themselves, all smiling and giggling, holding the biggest, fluffiest bear they could find at the store, captioned with something like, “I don’t need anything else as long as I have you and my new teddy bear.” And we’re all just sitting here, like, “Okay, but what does the bear do when you’re mad at each other? Does it mediate your arguments about what show to binge-watch? Does it help with taxes? Just wondering.” Well, while we scorn with jealousy, check out some of the best Teddy Day memes and jokes.

Only Teddy I Wanna Give the Couples

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONLINE NAGPUR 🍊 (@onlinenagpur)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiny Ticklers (@tinyticklers)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗗𝗢 𝗨 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪...!😎 (@sh1ndatweets_)

Happy Teddy Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow { 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 } (@lucknow_memes)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES (@meme.ig)

True

#teddyday When your boyfriend gifts you a teddy bear but you can't take it home. pic.twitter.com/RIJHXBNf6w — shubham_shetti (@shubhamshetti1) February 10, 2021

LOL

On #TeddyDay When She But Rejects Accepts The Proposal : The Teddy : pic.twitter.com/4DFdDwFsW2 — Piyush Dashore (@Piyush_Dashore7) February 10, 2021

In conclusion, Teddy Day is definitely a day for people to show off their relationship in the most... fluff-filled way possible. Whether you're a couple sharing a stuffed bear the size of a small child or you're a single person who’s now questioning their life choices because everyone else has a teddy bear, just remember: It’s all part of the romantic fun.

