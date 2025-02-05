Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love

February is upon us, and with it comes the promise of love, the shades of reds and pinks and the possibilities of romance that has our cheeks flushing. Valentine’s week is almost here. The week leading up to the day of love - Valentine’s week - has been a way for people who enjoy romance, appreciate love and generally want to celebrate the little happiness in life - to go all out. Valentine’s Week 2025 will begin from February 7 and go on till Valentine’s Day - on February 14. This annual commemoration has been focused on celebrating all the different ways that we can express and celebrate love and make the special few in our life feel loved, cherished and appreciated. As we inch closer to Valentine Week 2025, here is the complete Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates and how to celebrate it. Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet: From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day To Embrace and Celebrate Love.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 1 - Rose Day (February 7)

The first day of Valentine’s Week is called Rose Day and is focusing on showering our friends and loved ones with the flower that speaks of love - in all its different kinds. From giving the love of your life the traditional red rose to offering a peace-filled white rose to revive broken relationships and start afresh - there are various ways to celebrate this day.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 2 - Propose Day (February 8)

Propose Day, as the name suggests, is a day dedicated to asking your loved ones to go out with you on Valentine’s Day. it is customary to propose the traditional - Will you be my Valentine? - on Propose Day. Many people also take this day to finally confess their emotions and start a new relationship.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 3 - Chocolate Day (February 9)

Chocolate Day celebrations are focused on indulging in the decadent and sweet treat as we inch closer to the day of love. It is customary to give your loved ones chocolates with a sweet note that captures your appreciation for them, on Chocolate Day. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Full Calendar List: From Slap Day To Breakup Day, Know About the Funny Week Celebrated After Valentine’s Day.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 4 - Teddy Day (February 10)

The fourth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the soft toy that has been seen as a symbol of love - teddys. Whether you stick to the traditional teddies with love notes sewn into their plush hearts or choose a more trendier plushie to convey your love, the idea is to shower your loved ones with soft toys that can comfort them on days when you are not nearby.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 5 - Promise Day (February 11)

Promise Day - as the name suggests - is dedicated to making love promises with the unwavering intention of keeping them. This traditional observance is focused on reviving the age old practice of love promises, with the intention of keeping it.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 6 - Hug Day (February 12)

The sixth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the act that can bring us comfort and surety unlike anything else - hugs. They are a way of conveying the promise - I am there - without using words and is appreciated by most people.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 7 - Kiss Day (February 13)

The last day of Valentine Week, before we celebrate the big day - is dedicated to the act of romantic love that helps us give in to our desires, express our romantic love and seal the love promises with a kiss.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 8 - Valentine’s Day (February 14)

The final day of celebrations is of course Valentine’s Day - which is dedicated to remember the true power of love and how it can help us heal the world, especially in a time when hate is so easy and prominent.

We hope that the celebration of Valentine’s Week 2025 fills your life with the hope, happiness and love that you deserve. It is important to note that while many people consider these celebrations to be “too much”, anything that helps us spread happiness and hope in the current day and age deserves to be celebrated, and if not, then at least respected. Happy Valentine’s Week 2025!

