Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love

The week leading up to the day of love - Valentine’s week - has been a way for people who enjoy romance, appreciate love and generally want to celebrate the little happiness in life - to go all out. This annual commemoration has been focused on celebrating all the different ways that we can express and celebrate love.

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Feb 05, 2025 12:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love
Valentine Week (Photo Credits: File Image)

February is upon us, and with it comes the promise of love, the shades of reds and pinks and the possibilities of romance that has our cheeks flushing. Valentine’s week is almost here. The week leading up to the day of love - Valentine’s week - has been a way for people who enjoy romance, appreciate love and generally want to celebrate the little happiness in life - to go all out. Valentine’s Week 2025 will begin from February 7 and go on till Valentine’s Day - on February 14. This annual commemoration has been focused on celebrating all the different ways that we can express and celebrate love and make the special few in our life feel loved, cherished and appreciated. As we inch closer to Valentine Week 2025, here is the complete Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates and how to celebrate it. Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet: From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day To Embrace and Celebrate Love. 

Valentine Week 2025: Day 1 - Rose Day (February 7)

The first day of Valentine’s Week is called Rose Day and is focusing on showering our friends and loved ones with the flower that speaks of love - in all its different kinds. From giving the love of your life the traditional red rose to offering a peace-filled white rose to revive broken relationships and start afresh - there are various ways to celebrate this day.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 2 - Propose Day (February 8)

Propose Day, as the name suggests, is a day dedicated to asking your loved ones to go out with you on Valentine’s Day. it is customary to propose the traditional - Will you be my Valentine? - on Propose Day. Many people also take this day to finally confess their emotions and start a new relationship.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 3 - Chocolate Day (February 9)

Chocolate Day celebrations are focused on indulging in the decadent and sweet treat as we inch closer to the day of love. It is customary to give your loved ones chocolates with a sweet note that captures your appreciation for them, on Chocolate Day. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Full Calendar List: From Slap Day To Breakup Day, Know About the Funny Week Celebrated After Valentine’s Day. 

Valentine Week 2025: Day 4 - Teddy Day (February 10)

The fourth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the soft toy that has been seen as a symbol of love - teddys. Whether you stick to the traditional teddies with love notes sewn into their plush hearts or choose a more trendier plushie to convey your love, the idea is to shower your loved ones with soft toys that can comfort them on days when you are not nearby.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 5 - Promise Day (February 11)

Promise Day - as the name suggests - is dedicated to making love promises with the unwavering intention of keeping them. This traditional observance is focused on reviving the age old practice of love promises, with the intention of keeping it.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 6 - Hug Day (February 12)

The sixth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the act that can bring us comfort and surety unlike anything else - hugs. They are a way of conveying the promise - I am there - without using words and is appreciated by most people.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 7 - Kiss Day (February 13)

The last day of Valentine Week, before we celebrate the big day - is dedicated to the act of romantic love that helps us give in to our desires, express our romantic love and seal the love promises with a kiss.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 8 - Valentine’s Day (February 14)

The final day of celebrations is of course Valentine’s Day - which is dedicated to remember the true power of love and how it can help us heal the world, especially in a time when hate is so easy and prominent.

We hope that the celebration of Valentine’s Week 2025 fills your life with the hope, happiness and love that you deserve. It is important to note that while many people consider these celebrations to be “too much”, anything that helps us spread happiness and hope in the current day and age deserves to be celebrated, and if not, then at least respected. Happy Valentine’s Week 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Close
Search

Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love

The week leading up to the day of love - Valentine’s week - has been a way for people who enjoy romance, appreciate love and generally want to celebrate the little happiness in life - to go all out. This annual commemoration has been focused on celebrating all the different ways that we can express and celebrate love.

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Feb 05, 2025 12:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates: Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Valentine’s Day and More, Here’s the Date Sheet To Celebrate the Week of Love
Valentine Week (Photo Credits: File Image)

February is upon us, and with it comes the promise of love, the shades of reds and pinks and the possibilities of romance that has our cheeks flushing. Valentine’s week is almost here. The week leading up to the day of love - Valentine’s week - has been a way for people who enjoy romance, appreciate love and generally want to celebrate the little happiness in life - to go all out. Valentine’s Week 2025 will begin from February 7 and go on till Valentine’s Day - on February 14. This annual commemoration has been focused on celebrating all the different ways that we can express and celebrate love and make the special few in our life feel loved, cherished and appreciated. As we inch closer to Valentine Week 2025, here is the complete Valentine Week 2025 Calendar With Full Dates and how to celebrate it. Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet: From Rose Day To Kiss Day, Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine’s Day To Embrace and Celebrate Love. 

Valentine Week 2025: Day 1 - Rose Day (February 7)

The first day of Valentine’s Week is called Rose Day and is focusing on showering our friends and loved ones with the flower that speaks of love - in all its different kinds. From giving the love of your life the traditional red rose to offering a peace-filled white rose to revive broken relationships and start afresh - there are various ways to celebrate this day.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 2 - Propose Day (February 8)

Propose Day, as the name suggests, is a day dedicated to asking your loved ones to go out with you on Valentine’s Day. it is customary to propose the traditional - Will you be my Valentine? - on Propose Day. Many people also take this day to finally confess their emotions and start a new relationship.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 3 - Chocolate Day (February 9)

Chocolate Day celebrations are focused on indulging in the decadent and sweet treat as we inch closer to the day of love. It is customary to give your loved ones chocolates with a sweet note that captures your appreciation for them, on Chocolate Day. Anti-Valentine Week 2025 Full Calendar List: From Slap Day To Breakup Day, Know About the Funny Week Celebrated After Valentine’s Day. 

Valentine Week 2025: Day 4 - Teddy Day (February 10)

The fourth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the soft toy that has been seen as a symbol of love - teddys. Whether you stick to the traditional teddies with love notes sewn into their plush hearts or choose a more trendier plushie to convey your love, the idea is to shower your loved ones with soft toys that can comfort them on days when you are not nearby.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 5 - Promise Day (February 11)

Promise Day - as the name suggests - is dedicated to making love promises with the unwavering intention of keeping them. This traditional observance is focused on reviving the age old practice of love promises, with the intention of keeping it.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 6 - Hug Day (February 12)

The sixth day of Valentine’s Week is dedicated to the act that can bring us comfort and surety unlike anything else - hugs. They are a way of conveying the promise - I am there - without using words and is appreciated by most people.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 7 - Kiss Day (February 13)

The last day of Valentine Week, before we celebrate the big day - is dedicated to the act of romantic love that helps us give in to our desires, express our romantic love and seal the love promises with a kiss.

Valentine Week 2025: Day 8 - Valentine’s Day (February 14)

The final day of celebrations is of course Valentine’s Day - which is dedicated to remember the true power of love and how it can help us heal the world, especially in a time when hate is so easy and prominent.

We hope that the celebration of Valentine’s Week 2025 fills your life with the hope, happiness and love that you deserve. It is important to note that while many people consider these celebrations to be “too much”, anything that helps us spread happiness and hope in the current day and age deserves to be celebrated, and if not, then at least respected. Happy Valentine’s Week 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
2025 Valentine's Day Chocolate Day Chocolate Day 2025 Chocolate Day 2025 Date Chocolate Day Date Festivals And Events Happy Hug Day Happy Kiss Day Happy Promise Day Happy Propose Day Happy Rose Day Happy Teddy Day Happy Valentine’s Day Hug Day Hug Day 2025 Hug Day 2025 Date Hug Day Date Kiss Day Kiss Day 2025 Kiss Day 2025 Date Kiss Day Date Promise Day Promise Day 2025 Promise Day 2025 Date Promise Day Date Propose Day Propose Day 2025 Propose Day 2025 Date Rose Day Rose Day 2025 Rose Day Date Teddy Day Teddy Day 2025 Teddy Day 2025 Date Valentine Week Valentine Week 2025 Valentine Week 2025 Calendar Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet Valentine Week 2025 Dates Valentine Week Calendar Valentine Week Date Valentine Week Date Sheet Valentine Week Dates Valentine Week Days Valentine Week Days List Valentine Week Fifth Day Valentine Week First Day Valentine Week Fourth Day Valentine Week List Valentine Week Second Day Valentine Week Seventh Day Valentine Week Sixth Day Valentine Week Third Day Valentine's Day Valentine's Day 2025 Valentine's Day 2025 Date Valentine's Day Date
You might also like
latestly.com).

Tags:
2025 Valentine's Day Chocolate Day Chocolate Day 2025 Chocolate Day 2025 Date Chocolate Day Date Festivals And Events Happy Hug Day Happy Kiss Day Happy Promise Day Happy Propose Day Happy Rose Day Happy Teddy Day Happy Valentine’s Day Hug Day Hug Day 2025 Hug Day 2025 Date Hug Day Date Kiss Day Kiss Day 2025 Kiss Day 2025 Date Kiss Day Date Promise Day Promise Day 2025 Promise Day 2025 Date Promise Day Date Propose Day Propose Day 2025 Propose Day 2025 Date Rose Day Rose Day 2025 Rose Day Date Teddy Day Teddy Day 2025 Teddy Day 2025 Date Valentine Week Valentine Week 2025 Valentine Week 2025 Calendar Valentine Week 2025 Date Sheet Valentine Week 2025 Dates Valentine Week Calendar Valentine Week Date Valentine Week Date Sheet Valentine Week Dates Valentine Week Days Valentine Week Days List Valentine Week Fifth Day Valentine Week First Day Valentine Week Fourth Day Valentine Week List Valentine Week Second Day Valentine Week Seventh Day Valentine Week Sixth Day Valentine Week Third Day Valentine's Day Valentine's Day 2025 Valentine's Day 2025 Date Valentine's Day Date
You might also like
Rose Day 2025: Red, Purple, Black and More, Meaning and Significance of 8 Rose Colours To Know Before You Gift Flower Bouquets
Festivals & Events

Rose Day 2025: Red, Purple, Black and More, Meaning and Significance of 8 Rose Colours To Know Before You Gift Flower Bouquets
Feast of Saint Agatha in Catania, Sicily 2025: Know the Date and Significance of the Day That Honours the Patron Saint
Festivals & Events

Feast of Saint Agatha in Catania, Sicily 2025: Know the Date and Significance of the Day That Honours the Patron Saint
National Fart Day 2025 Date in the US: Know Aim and Significance of the Annual Event That Helps in Breaking the Stigma Around Flatulence
Festivals & Events

National Fart Day 2025 Date in the US: Know Aim and Significance of the Annual Event That Helps in Breaking the Stigma Around Flatulence
Valentine's Day Date
You might also like
Rose Day 2025: Red, Purple, Black and More, Meaning and Significance of 8 Rose Colours To Know Before You Gift Flower Bouquets
Festivals & Events

Rose Day 2025: Red, Purple, Black and More, Meaning and Significance of 8 Rose Colours To Know Before You Gift Flower Bouquets
Feast of Saint Agatha in Catania, Sicily 2025: Know the Date and Significance of the Day That Honours the Patron Saint
Festivals & Events

Feast of Saint Agatha in Catania, Sicily 2025: Know the Date and Significance of the Day That Honours the Patron Saint
National Fart Day 2025 Date in the US: Know Aim and Significance of the Annual Event That Helps in Breaking the Stigma Around Flatulence
Festivals & Events

National Fart Day 2025 Date in the US: Know Aim and Significance of the Annual Event That Helps in Breaking the Stigma Around Flatulence
National Fart Day 2025 Funny Memes and Jokes: Silly Fart Memes, Hilarious Instagram Posts and Images That Will Make You Laugh Until You Break the Wind!
Viral

National Fart Day 2025 Funny Memes and Jokes: Silly Fart Memes, Hilarious Instagram Posts and Images That Will Make You Laugh Until You Break the Wind!
National Fart Day 2025 Funny Memes and Jokes: Silly Fart Memes, Hilarious Instagram Posts and Images That Will Make You Laugh Until You Break the Wind!
Viral

National Fart Day 2025 Funny Memes and Jokes: Silly Fart Memes, Hilarious Instagram Posts and Images That Will Make You Laugh Until You Break the Wind!

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Voting time in Delhi
20K+ searches
Asian Paints Share Price
10K+ searches
Fantastic Four
10K+ searches
ITC Hotels removed from BSE indices
5K+ searches
Shantanu Naidu
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union Budget

  • Weather Forecast Today, February 5: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

  • NBA Legend Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Arrested For Cocaine Possession, To Avoid Arrest The 34-Year-Old Tries to Use MJ’s Influence (Watch Video)

  • Happy Birthday Bhuvneshwar Kumar! Fans Wish Ace Indian Bowler As He Turns 35

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Voting time in Delhi
    20K+ searches
    Asian Paints Share Price
    10K+ searches
    Fantastic Four
    10K+ searches
    ITC Hotels removed from BSE indices
    5K+ searches
    Shantanu Naidu
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel