Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer ‘The Family Man 2’ has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience, as well as critics. Packed with action, comedy, and thrill, ‘The Family Man Season 2’ has been liked by many. However, Uday Mahesh, who portrayed the role of Chellam Sir in the series, has stolen the show. He is currently internet’s current obsession. With his impeccable knowledge and connections on the show, Chellam Sir has left the viewers extremely impressed.

Netizens are continuously pouring in appreciation for the Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer. On the other hand, they are also sharing several hilarious memes and jokes featuring ‘Chellam Sir’ on Twitter. However, during an interview with the Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee who essayed the role of Srikant Tiwari has said, “Yes, we knew, we had a very good product in hand, but even then, one can’t imagine this kind of love, and reception. Social media reactions are a testimony to it, so it is not something we can be blamed for — there’s no overhyping or exaggeration.”

Now, Let's Take a Look at Some of the Best Memes and Jokes Featuring 'Chellam Sir' from The Family Man Season 2 Here:

LOL

Hilarious

God realized that Google doesn't work without internet, so he created Chellam Sir 😅#ChellamSir#TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/mFKHnwWC0g — Pradeep Kumar™️ (@_PradeepTweets) June 6, 2021

This is Insane!

Sibling Goals with The Family Man 2

#Familyman2 When you see your mom beating your sibling pic.twitter.com/jEMGnnupfU — NK (@khatrisirr_) June 5, 2021

Even Elon Musk is a Fan of 'Chellam Sir'

This Scene is Extremely Funny

#Familyman2 Manoj Bajpayee just completing every employee's dream Master stroke 👏 pic.twitter.com/7NsnB2z3Cg — NK (@khatrisirr_) June 4, 2021

Chellam Sir is God

If you are too a fan of the character 'Chellam Sir' from The Family Man Season 2, then let us know in the comment section. Currently, The Family Man 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2021 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).