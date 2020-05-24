The New York Times Pay Homage by Dedicating Its Sunday Front Page With 1,000 Names of COVID-19 Victims as US Nears 100,000 Deaths (View Pic)

The New York Times Sunday Front Page (Photo Credits: @nytimes/ Twitter)

The world is gripped with the increasing cases of the novel coronavirus. Millions have become the victim of the virus, which causes COVID-19. In the United States alone, more than 1.5 million confirmed cases were identified, with the death toll rising to 97,414 so far. As the number of deaths due to coronavirus nears 100,000, the New York Times decided to pay homepage to the victims dedicating its Sunday front page featuring names of 1,000 human loss in the country. The entire list, which continues inside is a fraction of the total loss of life in the US during the outbreak so far. The picture of Sunday front page (May 24, 2020) is uploaded on Twitter by The New York Times filled with the list of names and personal details taken from obituaries around the country. Coronavirus Effect: Unemployment Increases in United States, Over 700,000 Jobs Shed Due to COVID-19.

The United States is the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. States that had imposed a stay-at-home order or shelter in place had begun lifting the restrictions, as the US President Donald Trump has pushed for. While a few people continue to stay indoors, others have ventured out, visiting workplaces, restaurants and places of worship. Health experts continue to warn of the potential for a second wave of cases. China Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases After First Day With None Since Outbreak Began.

Josh Crutchmer, who is the print planning editor of the New-York based newspaper, described the death toll as “An incalculable loss.” A subheading on the front page reads, “They were not simply names on a list. They were us.”

Pic of NYT Sunday Front Page:

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Mp4figjnQe — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2020

The list is equal to one percent of the total casualties in the country. According to reports, the NYT assistant editor of Graphic desk, Simone Landon came up with this way of paying homage, because she wanted to convey both the vastness and the variety of lives lost. The total number of coronavirus cases, as per the tracker by the John Hopkins University stands at 1.66 million.