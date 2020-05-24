China Confirms 3 New Coronavirus Cases After First Day With None Since Outbreak Began

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, May 24: The National Health Commission (NHC) of China on Sunday have confirmed three new coronavirus cases in the mainland, following the first day with no new cases since the outbreak began. The NHC even stated that out of the three confirmed cases, two were imported while one was a local transmission.

According to a report, published in the international news agency Reuters, NHC had said, the number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus increased to 36 from 28 a day earlier. This new data arrived a day after China stated confirmed no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began. Coronavirus Came from China, US is Not Going to Take It Lightly, Says Donald Trump.

As per the latest updates, China has reported 82,974 cases out of which 4,634 had died, while 78,261 recovered. Along with this, China has currently 79 active coronavirus cases and 8 cases are critical.

Earlier on Thursday, United States President Donald Trump expressed his ire and had said that the deadly coronavirus came from China and the US is not going to take it lightly. Trump in the last several weeks has been very critical of China's inability to control the spread of the novel coronavirus within its territory.