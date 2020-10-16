Residents of the Chinese city, Mohe were mesmerised to see what appeared to be three suns hanging in the sky at the same time. Yes, that’s right! The optical illusion reportedly lasted for three hours on the morning of October 15, 2020. It is important to note here that China often experiences this beautiful spectacle at the sky, occasionally, because of a natural phenomenon. Video showing the rare occurrence will blow your mount. Three Suns at the sky—it looks as amazing as it sounds! The two glowing spots were seen on the left and right side of the actual Sun, and they appeared to be relatively bigger than the actual Sun in the middle. This phenomenon is called Sun Dogs. So, what causes the appearance? In this article, we will know more about Sun Dog.

Natural phenomenon are spectacle and they surprise us, just like the Red Devil Horn sunrise that occurred over Persian gulf during annular solar eclipse this year. What a sight! As the latest video went viral, media outlets note that it was one of the longest-lasting Sun dog occurrences in the area in recent years. The two bright spots, also called as the ‘phantom suns’ was seen rising brightly from the sleepy town. It is a natural spectacle to behold. Citizens were mesmerised to wake up to such a beautiful sight at the sky.

Watch the Video of Three Suns Appeared in Sky Over China

Three suns appeared in the sky of NE China's Mohe for hours as the residents were amazed by the natural spectacle, which also known as 'sun dogs'. ☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/oeOyRzMwKW — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) October 15, 2020

What Causes Sun Dogs?

A Sun Dog is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to one or both sides of the Sun. The Sun dogs happen when the sunlight passes through high-altitude ice crystals in cirrus clouds. The phenomenon is also known as ‘parhelion.’ They typically appear as a pair of subtly coloured patches of the light, to the left and right of the Sun. They can be seen anywhere in the world during any season, but are not always obvious or bright. The Sun dogs are best seen when the Sun is near the horizon.

This is not the first time that people in China woke up to the beautiful sight. Although rare, the citizens have often witnessed this beautiful occurrence in the sky. Residents of a town in Xinjiang in north-western China were treated to a similar sight too on an afternoon in December, last year. Again, in February this year, China witnessed five Suns above horizon in inner Mongolia.

