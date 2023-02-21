TikTok's popular couple, Massimiliano and Cindy Camponovo, have one of the most controversial age difference. According to Cindy, she met her husband-to-be while working for him, and the two grew close behind their employers' backs. When Cindy Camponovo and her husband Massimiliano first met, he was her 38-year-old manager and she was a 26-year-old bartender. Despite their rather contentious 12-year age difference, the pair, who are now 38 and 50, have been happily married for eight years as of March and had their first child, daughter Penelope, who is now four.

Independant.co.UK says that the couple's videos on TikTok, which offer insights into what it's like to be together despite a big age gap, have received 29 million likes. More than 51.9 million people have watched, and 8.1 million people have liked a recent video of Massimiliano and Penelope holding hands. Age Gap in a Relationship: What's a Good Age Difference Between Couples? – Relationship Query of the Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Camponovo (@cindycamponovo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Camponovo (@cindycamponovo)

Cindy captioned the clip: “My husband said he wished he would have met me earlier in life. He said being a 50-year-old dad makes him sad sometimes. I said to him, if he met me sooner he would have been arrested.” Despite the fact that their relationship was permitted at work, the couple would sneak around and keep their romance a secret from everyone but their closest friends. And when the secret was revealed, Cindy originally worried about what people may think. Yet, the couple discovered that their coworkers encouraged their relationship. The couple's unusual narrative, though now joyful and in love, had a contentious beginning because Massimiliano was her boss.

Cindy said: "I find him so sexy and attractive. The age gap helped even more. Massimiliano was mature and knew what he wanted in life. He wanted a wife to build a family with – he was secure. Men my age during that time only cared about their independence and partying ways. I met him during a time of his life when he knew what he wanted in life. He wanted a wife, a family and to settle down. Our visions aligned with one another."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).