Hong Kong actor Will Or Wai-lam has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and will no longer be part of his upcoming stage debut. Sharing the news on social media, the 33-year-old actor revealed he was diagnosed in May, just as life seemed to be going well. “At the prime of my life, I’m forced to rest,” he wrote, expressing the emotional weight of the diagnosis. Best known for his role in Drifting (2021), Or was praised for his performance and received multiple award nominations. He was set to be one of the lead actors in the stage play Let Me Entertain You, which runs from August to October. The production team thanked him for his courage and spirit. Richard Ng, Renowned Hong Kong Actor, Dies at 83.

