Hello Wednesday! It is officially midweek and although the pandemic situation is getting better with lowered numbers you must social distancing and rather come closer on social media. So here we are with major updates from different social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Reddit amongst others. We are braving a pandemic currently, it is important to keep patience and deal with the major health crisis.

We bring to all viral content on this live blog. This morning, netizens are trying to spread positivity during these difficult times. Positivity-spreading Good Morning posts under #WednesdayMotivation, #WednesdayFeels and #WednesdayThoughts are trending online. People are sharing there favourite Wednesday motivation quotes and thoughts while making the days of other people better. The trends on social media also revolve around the events of the day. Today we also celebrate some important birthdays and fans have flooded social media with wishes. Today, aka February 3 celebrates birthdays of Raghuram Rajan, Waheeda Rehman, Dutee Chand, Isla Fisher & Nathan Lane.

These are some of the things that might trend on social media and apart from that whatever goes viral, we are here for that. Be it viral baby videos and funny memes have their regular share of space. For everything that is going around the internet, we will keep you updated with the day's event everything trending online on this live blog. From all areas of life be it sports, entertainment, politics or lifestyle, anything that is on the trending page, we have you covered.