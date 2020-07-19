It's a Sunday but are you working this entire weekend? Then we have got some thoughts to help motivate you. Actually, the daily dose of motivation is up on Twitter with #SundayThoughts and #SundayMotivation. People everyday share positive quotes, messages and images to pass on the good vibes. As the day progresses, we will keep you updated on the other trending topics of the day.

July 19 marks the very important celebration of Sawan Shivratri in India. It is an auspicious occasion marked in the holy month of Sawan. So today, we are likely to see a lot of Sawan Shivratri messages, images and greetings being shared online. It also is the festive celebration of Gatari, marked in Maharashtra. So people will share yummy food pics too. We will keep you updated if any of these trends online. It happens to be National Ice Cream Day in the US, so maybe people will share their pictures relishing on some yummy ice cream flavours. It is the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Mangal Pandey. It is also the birthday of actor Benedict Cumberbatch, so fans might trend wishes for him. International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is also marked today. So of all these events and birthdays, we will keep you updated on the trends of the day.

That is what this section is about. Other than the daily news updates, here we share all the fun stuff. The animal videos, babies doing cute stuff, the latest memes or funny videos going viral. Over a few hashtags, you can know what is trending around and why. So stay tuned and have a great weekend!