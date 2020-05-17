Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art saluting government officials who are fighting COVID-19. He made the artwork at Puri beach in Odisha.Check Out The Tweet Below: Salute to the Govt. Officials who are working day and night fighting against #COVID19 .My SandArt with message “Salute to Govt. Warriors “at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/gLFKUG1dEQ— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 17, 2020

On Sunday morning people have taken to Twitter sharing motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts with the hashtags #SundayMotivation and #SundayThoughts.Check Out The Tweets Below: We are the prisoner of other people's thought.#SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/UoVfapluG0— Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) May 17, 2020 Happy Sunday! Life is uncertain

Things at times don't go as planned

Real success is being able to embrace the uncertainty and still be unstoppable#SundayThoughts #motivation #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/xG5cJLtjBJ— Motivational Quotes (@spreadcheer1) May 17, 2020

It is finally Sunday, the most awaited day of the week for some. But these days what day is it today barely makes a difference, as we all are into lockdown. But to fill you up with some positivity for the day, inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts are up on social media platforms with the hashtags #SundayThoughts and #SundayMorning. And as we progress through the day, we promise to keep you updated about everything happening on the internet. So check this section for trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day.

May 17 has quiet some important days and observances. It is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, World Hypertension Day and World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. If anything related to these days trends online we will keep you updated on the same. Towards the end of Sunday, we will have people cursing the oncoming of a Monday, if there are funny reactions, we will keep you updated.

People these days take to social media to share everything, be it some random animal video or a meme they can't stop laughing over. Also with a couple of hashtags, it is easier to know what is trending where. The morning has just started but as the day proceeds will be seeing a lot of other trends from around the world. So stay tuned to this section, where we cover funny posts, pictures, viral videos. Have a Happy Sunday!