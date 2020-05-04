The weekend is over and we woke up to the Monday morning. To start another week with positivity, netizens are sharing inspirational quotes and messages.Check Tweets: ・



Just trust yourself, then you will know how to live.



:Johann Wolfgang von Goethe



〜Good morning〜



・#mondaythoughts #ruka ☪️ pic.twitter.com/t21XRg3UGd— Ruka (@Ruka_rosey5) May 4, 2020 Opportunity doesn't make appointments. You have to be ready when it arrives. - Tim Fargo #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/gzSeNiYpbf— David Wolf (@DaveWolf141) May 4, 2020

Good morning! Here's another Monday which means another 24 hours to explore. If we were not under lockdown, we would have hated this day, but since Monday in lockdown is just like any other Sunday, we really don't have much to complain about. We are braving the coronavirus pandemic and currently, the best thing that you can do is just stay at home and help break the chain. Netizens are posting Good Morning wishes other than motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes.

Some are also posting their thoughts with #MondayMorning, #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts. And as the day progresses, we won't let you miss out on anything and keep you updated with stories happening around the world. From funny memes, GIFs, trending stories, latest tweets and Facebook posts, we ensure that you will remain updated about everything happening on social media platforms.

Today is Star Wars Day and we would like to say May the fourth be with you! Netizens are sharing their favourite Star Wars quotes, memes, jokes, and moments from the show. #May4 and #Maythefourthbewithyou are trending on social media. It is also International Firefighters' Day that celebrates the international firefighters around the world. So people are sharing posts under #InternationalFirefightersDay2020

It is a hard time for all of us, but remember that we are in this together! Stay tuned to this live blog to know about stories happening around the world. Meanwhile, we wish you a Happy Monday and hope you get enough courage to sail through the day without any Monday blues.