Murder Hornets Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter Displaying How 2020 Keeps Getting Worse!

Murder Hornets Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Pixabay/ Twitter)

Is anybody else feeling 2020 keeps on getting worse? Coronavirus came in and basically stole the entire year. So, when the news broke that Asian giant hornets, nicknamed as murder hornets were spotted in the United States and Canada for the first time, it caused quite a buzz! Not a good one, of course, but more of a ‘what else can go wrong in 2020.’ People are worried the year is going to get even worse. If you have heard about the same, and freaking out as what more could happen, you are not alone. People are fed up! Hence, they are coping in the only way they know how, creating memes and jokes. Netizens are sharing some murder hornets’ memes, displaying just how bad this year can get. 'Murder Hornets' in US For The First Time; Know About The Largest Wasps That Kill Almost 50 Humans Per Year!

To those who are unaware, murder hornets are double the size of honeybees. They have a stinger filled with toxic venom called neurotoxin that can cause cardiac arrest and anaphylactic shock. The lethal creatures can wipe out the bee colonies within hours. Researchers are attempting to track and eliminate them before the populations grow. According to reports, the murder hornets kill almost 50 people per year.

Just a quick recap, the Australian bushfire that began in late July, 2020 continued till the start of this year. The fires were estimated to have killed over 1.25 billion animals. Indonesia’s devastating floods, at the beginning of 2020, and just to remind you, we are still grappling with the deadly coronavirus that has just changed our lives. Now it is the murder hornets’ arrival. Naturally, their coming here has been spurred various memes asking just how worse this year can get.

Here Comes the Murder Hornets Funny Memes and Jokes!

#MurderHornets because 2020 was too easy... — Kate Merrill (@KateMerrill) May 3, 2020

You Are Not Alone, So Please Be On the Line!

Yes, hi, I ordered abdominal muscles and a boyfriend for 2020 but instead got a pandemic and murder hornets, can I speak to a manager? — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) May 3, 2020

LOL

[the year 2053] ME (leaning back, chuckling): And then the murder hornets came — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) May 2, 2020

Apocalypse Bingo!

"Murder hornets arrived in a America" Everybody: pic.twitter.com/hx8ceZ4M6c — N1v30 (@n1v30) May 2, 2020

Why God, Why??

CDC: how can we get them to stop going outside? God: *inventing murder hornets* lol check this out — Eternal Samnation (@portmanteauface) May 3, 2020

Seriously, Why Again?

angel: they’re making great progress with the vaccine god: murder hornets angel: what god: murder hornets everywhere angel: why god god: 2020 mf — tom (@pilau) May 3, 2020

Murder Hornets!

I feel like god is using an end-of-the-world problem generator and just got “murder hornets” — C.H.U.D.ney Spears (@chudneyspears) May 3, 2020

Yes Please!

I’m not into the ‘Murder Hornets’ that are coming our way. Let me handle one terrifying thing at a time please thx 🐝 💨 — David Spade (@DavidSpade) May 3, 2020

That Expression!!

US: "2020 been a weird game of jumanji but I think its over.." News: "#MurderHornets found in u.s. for the first time" US: pic.twitter.com/q4f9gkFg7K — AmandaPanda (@jaxpandaDiaz) May 3, 2020

On a serious note, murder hornets are the largest hornet species in the world, potentially growing to over two inches long and can be extremely aggressive. However, scientists say that murder hornets are much less of an immediate threat to humans. They attack when they are threatened. But beekeepers should be alert!