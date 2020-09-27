It is Sunday, the most loved day of the week, a day to relax and enjoy. People like everyday have taken to social media to wish good morning with motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts. Many are sharing their photos and quotes using the hashtags #SundayMorning and #SundayThoughts. And as the day progresses, we will keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. In this section, we will bring you everything from funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, Facebook posts and tweets on a hourly basis or so.

September 27 marks quiet a few important events. It is Daughter's Day 2020 in India, a day that honours daughters or girl child in general. It is also the World Rivers Day, which creates awarness about conservation of rivers. One of the most significant day is it is the birthday of search engine giant Google. World Deaf Day is also marked today, which raises awareness about the hearing-impaired people. So related messages, images and thoughts are likely to trend online. Memes and jokes on Google are also likely to be shared. So we will give you all that trends today here.

Besides, there are always the social media challenges, funny viral videos and stories that come in from around the world. It could be a disaster or a fake news being shared widely. It is important to remain cautious about what goes on social media. In this section, we will try and get you the funny bits of it, including the memes and jokes, with viral videos. So stay tuned in and we wish you a Happy Sunday and a great week ahead.