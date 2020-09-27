As the seasons change, it is not just the dip in the temperatures but also a time to welcome a new set of insects. People in parts of UK are experiencing Daddy Long Legs invading in and around their homes. Now if you are confused with the name, then another name for these long-legged insects is crane fly. These insects which live for very few days, are now on the lookout for partners to mate with and entering homes in UK. Those who have spotted swamps of these crane flies have shared a few pictures and videos on social media. As per expert warning of this invasion, over 200 billion of them can be coming. In August, people saw giant spiders invading their homes as well.

The warm and wet weather is the perfect condition for breeding of the larvae of crane fly. They usually live underground but once they start hatching, they invade into homes searching for a mate. They have a limited lifespan so they want to breed before they die. They are attracted towards lights and get trapped inside. Mark Iley from Essex Wildlife Trust, said in a report, "The recent rain and wetter weather has softened the soil and improved conditions for the emergence of craneflies. However, crane flies are no more numerous this year than usual, people are just more likely to see them." People have started spotting swarms of these insects and posted them online. Killer Asian Hornets and 200 Billon Angry ‘Drunk’ German Wasps Invade UK As Summer Paves Way for Perfect Breeding Ground (See Pictures).

Check Pics and Videos of Daddy Long Legs:

So Many Swarms

Never seen so many Crane Flies as there were at our friends holiday chalet. Thousands. #wildlifephotography #Wildlifefrommywindow pic.twitter.com/a3jVGd9gk7 — Victorthevole (@victorthevole) September 26, 2020

Video of Craneflies

Forming a Pattern

A drape of crane-flies. pic.twitter.com/1h809EMFvC — James Lacewing (@JamesLacewing) September 25, 2020

A Closeup

So many Craneflies to spot at the moment all different species and all fascinating. This one could be Tipula paludosa or oleracea @CRStipula pic.twitter.com/15O2KvtMrX — Rose Stephens 🕷🐝🕸🐒🦇🐻🦊 (@RoseNWF) September 25, 2020

Plague of Them

Who ordered the plague of daddy long legs 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/fEfYQqbPDc — Peacemaker (@fuzzysemi) September 26, 2020

Dancing Fly

A silly dancing daddy long legs pic.twitter.com/k7h19FIHCP — Rainbee the wolf (@RainbeeThe) September 27, 2020

Many others have tweeted that they have seen a lot more of these flies around and looks like they are going to take over.

What Are Daddy Long Legs and Are They Dangerous?

Daddy Long Legs is a large kind of cranefly. There are over 94 species of them in the UK alone. They are also known as leatherjacket. Their larvae lives underground and can become an agricultural pest since they eat on stems and roots. They are commonly seen around late summer and early winters indoors. They resemble an oversized mosquito and like the name suggests, they have elongated legs. They do not bite or pose danger to humans, they feed on smaller fly larvae and nectar. They play an important role in ecology and pose no threat to humans.

