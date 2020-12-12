The best part of the week is here. Yes, it is the weekend. But if you are among the not-so-lucky ones to have a weekend off, then you are rightfully in need of some motivation to begin your day. #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation with beautiful good morning quotes and images have started trending online. As we move through this day, we will keep you all updated with other trending topics, funny memes and viral videos that are going viral today from around the world.

Each day has some fun events, observances of festivals marked across the world. Likewise, December 12 marks Gingerbread House Day, National Ding-a-Ling Day. The former celebrates preparing the Christmas tradition of Gingerbead house, so people may share their creations on social media. National Ding-a-Ling Day is to call up those who you have not been in touch with for a long time. It is the time to ring them up and reconnect with them ahead of the holiday season. If there is anything more that we have missed out on, we will keep you updated through this section.

Social media is buzzing a lot these days with so much happening around the world. Plus the Christmas and New Year 2021 vibes are also setting in. Funny memes on 2020, what's more to come and how the new year looks like are shared online. Other than the news that go on through the day, this section is dedicated for all the fun and trending things online. So stay tuned in, to follow on some interesting stories, bizarre happenings, funny clips and meme trends online. Wish you have a great weekend!

