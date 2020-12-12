BTS' beloved member Jimin is being showered in love for making a post for the army urging them to wear a mask and stay safe. The hearts of fans are exploding as Jimin expresses love and care to his fans. He asked people to wear masks and follow the precautionary measures to stay safe. Currently, BTS is preparing for the New Year Eve live concert, happening on December 31 and amid the anticipation, a post like this is melting hearts online. Searches like BTS members names, BTS songs, BTS V, BTS Twitter, BTS full form (which btw is Bangtan Boys), BTS Jungkook, BTS boy with luv, BTS army, etc. are always on top and now Twitter is bursting with posts under #Jimin.

This month has been exceptionally great for the K-pop group. On December 6, BTS took home all 4 Daesang awards at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, for the second year in a row, in fact. Moreover, guess who's TIME’s Entertainer of the Year? BTS’ latest Dynamite holiday remix is also busting charts all around. Well, love for BTS is not going anywhere.

BTS' Jimin Trends on Twitter After Urging Fans to Wear a Mask and Stay Safe, Check Tweets:

Jiminie oppa....we armies will definitely wear mask ... don't worry about us oppa... BTS 💜 take care....we armies are waiting for the day when we get to see you all in person oppa...so make sure to be safe and healthy oppa...#yesjimin pic.twitter.com/3sDK2osClr — Riya Sen L (@RiyaSenL2) December 12, 2020

We Love You Too Jimin

trending ang bb jiminie namin 💜💜💜 WE LOVE YOU FOREVER AND EVER @BTS_twt #Jiminie pic.twitter.com/eJuFfQY4z1 — Kristyl Abainza (@yowabainzak) December 12, 2020

So Much Love

BTS Army is In Love!

BTS has been nominated for Grammys making history of becoming the first-ever K-Pop group to break into major categories at the music award. The seven-member group, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope rule ARMYs hearts with their beautiful compositions. BTS member Jungkook named the Sexiest International Man Alive by People’s magazine. So, when the prestigious magazine, TIME announced its Entertainer of the Year, it was obvious for the ARMY to shower their congratulatory posts and praise the K-Pop band all over social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).