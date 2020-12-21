Happy First Day of Winter! It is a new week and a change in season. People are all ready to brace the weather as Winter Solstice takes place today. Social media is filled with the First Day of Winter 2020 wishes and messages. In addition, people are also sharing #MondayMotivation and #MondayThoughts, after all, it is the start of another week. Through this blog, we will bring you more interesting hashtags and videos that are expected to surface on the internet in the coming hours. Know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing today, December 21, 2020.

Winter Solstice is a significant astronomical event. The day marks the change in season. Social media posts today are dedicated to this occurrence. In addition, the rare and great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will also happen tonight. The celestial events in line have already thrilled us, and we all look forward to witnessing the occurrence in the night sky. In addition to these, more videos, memes, tweets and posts are expected to surface on the internet today as netizens would stay updated with everything happening around the world.

Since, it is a special day, try to make it a special one and do not miss the witness the great conjunction, aka Christmas Star! We hope the skies are clear tonight and that you have great First Day of Winter!