Winter Solstice is the astronomical event when the Sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn. It results in the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The term “solstice” comes from the Latin words sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still) as, during the solstice, the angle between the Sun’s rays and the plane of the Earth’s equator (called declination) appears to stand still. Ahead of Winter Solstice 2020, we bring to you date, significance and celebrations attached to the event. Winter 2020 (Southern Hemisphere) Google Doodle: What is Winter Solstice? From Meaning to Date, Here's Everything About The Occurrence That Marks The Beginning of Longer Days and Shorter Nights!

Hours of daylight which is the period of time between sunrise and sunset, have been growing shorter each day since the summer solstice last June, the longest day of the year. Now after December 21, the days will begin to grow longer and until summer solstice again. While it is Winter Solstice in Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere will mark Summer Solstice. Winter Solstice: Know All About The Shortest Day and Longest Night of the Year in Northern Hemisphere.

When is Winter Solstice 2020?

The date of the winter solstice varies every year between December 20 and December 23, with the 21 or 22 being the most common dates. During the winter solstice, the Sun appears at its lowest in the sky

What Time Will Winter Solstice 2020 Begin in India?

December Solstice in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India is on

Monday, December 21, 2020, 15:32 IST.

Winter Solstice Traditions And Folklores

Winter Solstice has various cultures, traditions and folklore attached to it. Various festivals are also held around Winter Solstice. This was a festival observed in Scandinavia when fires were lit to symbolize the heat, light and life-giving properties of the returning Sun. Alban Arthan is another festival in Druidic traditions when the Old Sun die and when the Sun of the New Year is born. Dongzhi Winter Solstice Festival is Chinese observance celebrated with family. As ancient Chinese believe, positive things will become stronger after this day.

In the earlier times, people kept track of days by observing the Sun that moved across the sky and cast shadows during the day and at different times of the year. Stonehenge in England witnesses large crowds on the morning to watch the rising Sun that appears through the structure. Historians believe that it was erected to keep track of the Sun’s yearly progress.

