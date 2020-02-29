Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day: Watch Out What Netizens Are Sharing on February 29

Viral Live Blog (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Saturday, folks! We wish you a great morning and an amazing weekend ahead. Yet another Saturday has dawned on us and social media users can't contain their happiness. People have taken to the internet sharing their motivational thoughts and inspirational quotes on the internet with the hashtags #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation.

February 29 marks various festivals and events around the world. Moreover, it is a unique day which comes only once every four years. 2020 is a Leap Year and February 29 marks come with some of the rare celebrations. Understandably it marks Rare Disease Day to raise awareness on rare diseases and improve access to treatment and medical representation for individuals with rare diseases and their families. February 29 also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India who formed the Janata Party.

February 29 makes a lot of people who were born on this day happy as they get to celebrate their birthday on the correct date only once in four years. People also organise Leap Day themed party celebrating the extra day in the year. February 29 also marks Bachelor's Day in Irish tradition. The occasion used to about women initiating dances and proposing men for marriage. And if the proposal was refused, the man is supposed to buy the woman a silk gown or a fur coat. The observance follows different traditions and customs in various parts of the UK. Meanwhile, we wish you a Happy Saturday, an amazing weekend and a great Leap Day 2020!