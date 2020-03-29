The Matunga police on Saturday detained the owner of a popular cafe, Koolar in Matunga for driving around with a siren blaring during the coronavirus lockdown. Mumbai Police shared a video of the incident on their Twitter handle and urged people to not engage in such activities.Watch The Video Below: This hotelier from Matunga refused to follow the rules! So, we followed him and drove him straight to the police station! The virus of ‘lawlessness’ needs to be cured too. The errant has been detained & legal action is being taken #LawAbidingIsKoolar #lockdown pic.twitter.com/gHtO41h4h3— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 28, 2020

