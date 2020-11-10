It is the last match for IPL 2020. The match is between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, and cricket lovers are not quite thrilled because the final match means, it is the end of season. This is why #IPLFinal funny memes and jokes are going viral on Twitter.Check Tweets:
*#MIvsDC Finals Exists*
IPL lovers:- pic.twitter.com/CVunY6UmlD— Sarcasto (@Sarco69) November 10, 2020
IPL is ending today...
.
*Le all the Khushi from my life pic.twitter.com/n9BxLyw2bY— bhola_bhala_memer (@BhalaMemer) November 10, 2020
Me when I realise IPL is going to end tonight😭#IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/mzv1HSm2sS— Nagendra Vamshi (@the__donjon) November 10, 2020
Mumbai Police has extended their best wishes to Mumbai Indians for their final match in IPL 2020. They have given their own witty take to it. Check The Tweet Here:
Mumbaikars, make home your pitch and win the league against #COVID19 🏆 #IndianPrecautionsLeague
The @IPL trophy may soon be our way anyways! @mipaltan Gheun Tak! All the best.#IPLfinal #IPL2020 #IPL2020final— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 10, 2020
Video of an old man watering just a small portion of a cemetry to keep it green and from drying up has been shared online. It is too cute.Check the Video Here:
To everlasting love 🌻❤ pic.twitter.com/tayynfeWG1— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 9, 2020
Heart-warming video of a dog enjoying snowboarding goes viral. Watch:
This is one of the best things you’ll see today 😂😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lO7YJ3tdn— Simon BRFC Hopkins (@HopkinsBRFC) November 9, 2020
Video of tigress with 4 cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve shared by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey goes viral. Watch video:
Brilliant and beautiful capture of tigress with cubs in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve by Field Director. A worth watch. @ntca_india @UpforestUp pic.twitter.com/1maLjD13K7— Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) November 9, 2020
National Vanilla Cupcake Day is observed on November 10 in the United States to celebrate the dessert. Also, who doesn't like cupcakes? So, let's celebrate it!Check Out the Tweets Below:
Cupcake Lovers, Rejoice!
November 10 is National Vanilla Cupcake Day. The actual word cupcake was first used in 1828 in a baked goods cookbook by Eliza Leslie. pic.twitter.com/IRouFNMWos— GrubAmericana (@GrubAmericana) November 10, 2020
Cupcake lovers celebrate each year on National Vanilla Cupcake Day. These small cakes get their day on November 10th. Indulge in one or several.
Cupcakes have also been known as:
Fairy Cakes
Patty Cakes
Cup Cakes (different from Cupcakes (one-word) pic.twitter.com/InbqifA6uz— Tony Wai (@TonyWai12) November 10, 2020
A group of fishermen saved an exhausted monkey which was swimming in a river in Tres Vendas, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. They saved it using their oar and took it to land.Watch The Video Below:
On Tuesday morning, people have taken to Twitter sending quotes, wishes and thoughts on social media platforms using the hashtags #TuesdayThoughts, #tuesdaymorning and #tuesdaymotivation.Check Out the Tweets Below:
Keep Doing Better!
Fear nothing and pray about everything. Be strong, trust Allah’s word, and trust the process.
Trust that it is good, because it is His plan. Remember, the pens have been lifted and the pages have dried.#tuesdaythoughts #TuesdayMorning#TuesdayMotivation#tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/fvbFcoZq55— Umme Sumbula Zuha (@UmmeSumbulaZuha) November 10, 2020
You can not undo the moves but you can make the next step better.#TuesdayMotivation#TuesdayThoughts#TuesdayMorning pic.twitter.com/OMy7hCQelI— Poonam (@Poonamrs1) November 10, 2020
