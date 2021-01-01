The year 2020 has finally ended. Oh, how we waited for it! Even though some of us are still in March, in our head, processing everything that the year was throwing at us, one after another, we actually made through all of it. People on social media are sharing positive quotes and messages, to celebrate New Year 2021. To join in the celebration, the Indian dairy brand, Amul comes up with their latest topical ad, and it is adorable as always. “Twenty twenty twent,”—the animated doodle is everyone’s feel. With no surprise, the tweet went viral on social media, impressing netizens, once again. Have you seen Amul’s latest topical ad? If not, here we bring you how the dairy brand kicked-started another year with the Amul girl, embracing 2021.

Amul has its own advertisement technique. The brand uses doodled ads for its campaigns and more. They participate in almost everything issues and celebrations too. From political distorts to social issues, to scientific achievements and birthdays, you name it, you will often come across Amul’s topical ad. To mark the New Year as well, they create stunning animated ads to wish their followers, keeping in the mind the message and wit is rightly served.

For 2021, Amul’s topical ad includes the famous Amul girl enjoying her bread and butter, with an expression of a sigh of relief that the year ended. “Finally twenty twenty twent. Happy 2021,” reads the doodle ad. Well, for one, the animated topical surely expresses what we all are currently feeling right now.

Here's the Pic:

Netizens Are Impressed!

Wish you a Happy 2021 too, Amul girl and the wiz creatives! — Sonsar (@Sonsar2) December 31, 2020

Stunning As Always!

Always stunning ! Wish amul continued success👏👏 !!! — Ashwin Venkatesan (@ashwinvenkates5) January 1, 2021

Creativity at Its Best!

As expected rising to the ocassion. Very creative. https://t.co/2ofxcAIhIx — Ateet Shah (@shah_ateet) December 31, 2020

As we bid farewell to another year, we hope 2021 has better things in store for us. We hope your resolutions are ready and have a great first day of another decade. Happy New Year, to you and your family!

