Amul Topical Ad 'Covideo Conferencing' Praises Web Based Apps For Connecting People During Lockdown

Covideo conferencing (Photo Credits: Amul Twitter)

As coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes, most of them are working from home. With corporates and others popularising the concept, the office working environment has shifted its base online. As people continue to work, video calls are being increasingly used for office meetings. And among the video apps, Zoom became quite popular in the recent days. And Amul has dedicated one of their topical ads to the popular medium of communication these days. Not just office meetings, but friends, families and relatives are coming together on Zoom to talk to their loved ones during the lockdown. Amul shared their topical with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Web based tools and apps to stay connected with work, friends and family during lockdown!" calling it Covideo conferencing. Amul's 'Flatten the Curve' Topical amid COVID-19 Lockdown Brings in Positivity and Hope!

The ad shows people on a conference call during the lockdown. The ad reads further reads 'Covideo conferencing?' and 'Amul make your tastebuds Zoom!' As Zoom became popular during the lockdown, funny memes and GIFs were also shared widely on social media platforms. Zoom has grown into 300 million-plus daily user apps and continues to scale new heights every day. Amul Ad Urges Citizens to 'Stay Healthy, Not Hungry' During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Amul Ad on Zoom Video Conferencing:

#Amul Topical: Web based tools and apps to stay connected with work, friends and family during lockdown! pic.twitter.com/Y2nptkxOXb — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 29, 2020

The Amul ad was quick to be shared widely on social media platforms. Twitter commended their innovate idea and creative play of words. Amul which is one of the popular dairy brands in India is known for coming up with topical ads relating to a current incident or situation. Their witty arrangement of words has always recieved praises on social media platforms.